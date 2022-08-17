Thames Water announces hosepipe ban across south of England

Photograph: Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images

Thames Water has announced a hosepipe ban across the south of England, which will affect 15 million of its customers.

The ban will come into force from 24 August will affect people in Thames Valley and London.

In a statement on its website, the company said: “After the driest July on record, and below-average rainfall in 10 of the last 12 months, water levels in our rivers and reservoirs are much lower than usual. We have more teams reducing leakage than ever before, working 24/7 to find and fix more than 1,100 leaks every week. The recent heatwaves mean that demand for water is also at record levels.

“We’ve been working around the clock to supply everyone, and customers have been brilliant at saving water where they can. But, with low rainfall forecast for the coming months, we now need to take the next step in our drought plan. Everything we do now will help protect supplies next summer and help the environment.

“We know these restrictions impact your day-to-day activities around your home and beyond, and we’re grateful for your support.”

More soon …