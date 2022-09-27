Thames Water admits hosepipe ban expected to last into 2023

Hosepipe - Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images

Thames Water has admitted that a hosepipe ban affecting 10 million people across the south of England is expected to last into next year.

The restriction came into force across the Thames Valley and London on Aug 24.

But despite rainfall in September, reservoirs have not been adequately replenished following a record heatwave across Britain and the driest July for 50 years.

Andrew Tucker, Thames Water's water demand manager, said there was no definite date for lifting the ban and confirmed it was unlikely to end before 2023.

He told the BBC: "We are still trying to recover from a really tough year that Mother Nature threw at us.

"Ten of the last 12 months have been below average rainfall. We've had a little bit in September and we can see the grass is now greening up but an average September doesn't make up for 10 months of dry and record heat."

The majority of England and Wales is still classified as in a drought by the National Environment Agency.

Drought officially declared

"We've got to make sure that we've got enough water for everyone in the longer term," Mr Tucker added.

A drought was officially declared across most of England following the driest July for 50 years and the driest first half of the year since 1976.

Thames Water along with firms including Welsh Water, Southern Water, South East Water, South West Water and Yorkshire Water were forced to implement hosepipe bans.

A spokesman for Thames Water said: "We want to thank our customers for helping us to save water since we introduced the temporary use ban last month.

"However, despite recent rain and our hosepipe ban there's still much less water in our rivers than usual.

"This year has been one of the driest on record, with ten of the last 12 months experiencing below average rainfall.

"Our reservoir levels continue to remain below average and a lot more rain will need to fall to get our water levels back to normal.

"Our hosepipe ban is still in place to make sure there's enough water to go around."