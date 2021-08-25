Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha’s 22nd Wedding Anniversary; Fans Shower the Couple With Love on Their Special Day With Throwback Pics!

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha are celebrating 22 years of their beautiful marriage life on Wednesday (August 25). It was August 25, 1999 when Vijay met his whole-hearted fan, Sangeetha. #SangeethaVijay's love story is like a dream come true moment for every celebrity fan out there. The happy married couple is blessed with two children son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Shasha. As Vijay and Sangeetha celebrate 22 years of togetherness, fans shower the couple with love on their special day. We wish the adorable couple Happy Marriage Anniversary!

Check Out the Tweets Below:

That Perfect Pictures!

Lovely!

With the prayer that you will be able to support each other in every crisis of life and love each other till the end of your life and live together🥰🥰🥰🤗.

Happy wedding anniversary to all our #ThalapathyVijay ❤️ #SangeethaVijay

🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳❤️❤️@actorvijay#Master#Beast pic.twitter.com/bHeLStmR5b — കത്തി 🗡️എന്ന കതിരേശൻ (@RahulVfcKL2) August 25, 2021

Cutest!

Stay Together and Keep Smiling!

Forever!

#SangeethaVijay!

