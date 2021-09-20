Thalapathy Vijay Files Lawsuit Against Parents, Others for Using His Name for Political Purposes

Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, has filed a case against 11 respondents, including his parents. The Kollywood star has filed a civil lawsuit in a city court seeking an injunction restraining his father SA Chandrasekar and his mother Shoba, among others from using his name. Additionally, the suit appealed against the usage of the name of his fan clubs in politics or holding any meetings or gathering the public.

On Sunday, the issue came to light after Vijay decided to move the suit in a Chennai court. As per a report in The Hindu, Vijay’s father, SA Chandrasekar claimed that the actor should enter politics. He allowed a registered society of Vijay’s fans to contest in the local body polls as

independent candidates. Chandrasekhar formed a party named All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.

He named himself as General Secretary and his relative Padmanabhan as the party President and Shoba to hold the post of the Treasurer. Immediately after this, Vijay released a statement announcing that his consent was not given to launch any such party. He then filed a lawsuit against 11 individuals to restrain them from using his name to assemble people. The court is likely to hear the case on September 27, 2021.

Last year, media reports claimed that Vijay would join his father's party. Vijay dismissed such claims in a public statement clarifying that he has no connection with the political party.

Vijay clarified that he was not connected to any statement issued by his father and was not bound by his political aspirations. An excerpt of the statement, roughly translated in English, read, "I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them.”

