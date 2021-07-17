Thailand reports daily record of 10,082 new coronavirus cases and 141 deaths

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Saturday reported a new daily record of 10,082 new coronavirus cases and 141 new deaths, as authorities are considering bringing in tighter restrictions to contain soaring infections in the latest outbreak that started in April.

The new cases bring the total number of infections to 391,989 cases and 3,240 fatalities since the pandemic started, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said.

