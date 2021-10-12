Thailand reopens to double-jabbed British travellers

Phuket, Thailand (Getty Images)

Fully vaccinated British holidaymakers will be able to pack out Thailand’s sandy beaches from November 1.

It comes as Thailand was among 47 countries removed from the red list in the UK in a bid to boost holidays.

Only seven countries remain on the UK’s red list.

The UK was among 10 countries to be welcomed back to the sunny holiday destination.

China, Germany and the US were also named as low-risk nations who would be allowed to visit on holiday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the decision to reopen comes with “some risk”.

But he expressed his hopes of salvaging the tourism industry following reports of an estimated loss of around £37bn in tourism revenue last year, BBC reported.

Thailand will be reopened to more countries from December 1.

There have been 10,000 coronavirus positive infections daily recorded in the country since July.

In a TV appearance, Mr Chan-o-cha said: “When they arrive, they should present a [negative] Covid test... and test once again upon arrival.”

He issued a stark warning about acting quickly if there was a spike in coronavirus infections or a new Covid variant.

Double jabs have been rolled out to 33% of its almost 70 million people while just half of Thailand’s population has had one vaccine against coronavirus.

There were 40million visitors to Thailand in 2019 before the coronavirus virus swept the globe in a deadly pandemic.

