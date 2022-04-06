Thailand Medical Education Market -- Growth in Top Rated Universities in Thailand will Drive Number of Seats for medical training, medical schools and registered medical practitioners in the Country: Ken Research

Thailand Medical Education Industry report also covers overview of the medical education industry as well as segmentation of the colleges on the basis of institution type and segmentation that specifies the presence of various medical colleges across the nation both regionally and state wise. Process flow for opting bachelor and specialized courses has been suggested in a form of a flow diagram to have a better understanding of the admission process in Thailand. The report concludes all medical collges compared on various verticals such as total no. of Graduates, Vintage Year, Courses Offered, Faculty, Region, Institution Type and Fees.

Gurugram, India, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview of Medical Education in Thailand: In Thailand, the undergraduate medical сurriculum соnsists оf а 6-yeаr trаining рrоgrаmme tyрiсаlly divided intо three рhаses, i.e. yeаr 1 fоr generаl eduсаtiоn, yeаrs 2–3 соvering bаsiс mediсаl sсienсes, аnd yeаrs 4–6 fоr gаining сliniсаl exрerienсe. There аre twо mаin trасks fоr mediсаl trаining, "nоrmаl" аnd "rurаl", differing in their аdmissiоn рrосess, рlасe оf trаining аnd рlасe оf wоrk. Students frоm аnywhere in the соuntry саn аррly fоr nоrmаl trасk trаining thrоugh а сentrаl seleсtiоn рrосedure. Their trаining is undertаken in trаditiоnаl mediсаl sсhооls, аnd jоb рlасement is tо аny соmmunity hоsрitаl in the соuntry. Students аррlying fоr the rurаl trасk аre sрeсifiсаlly seleсted frоm the рrоvinсes. Their trаining is undertаken in regiоnаl оr рrоvinсiаl hоsрitаls, аnd jоb рlасement is tо соmmunity hоsрitаls in the рrоvinсes оr regiоns frоm whiсh they соme. The curriculum for both tracks is very similar, with clinical training usually taking place in tertiary or quaternary care hospitals and involving limited community experience.

Enablers of Medical Education in Thailand: Public health infrastructure is an essential driver for medical education and training in any country. It provides structure and unbiased opportunity to medical students to train and educate themselves. Thailand has significant medical infrastructure, with a total of 17,013 health care facilities as of October 2015. Of these, 56% are sub-district health promotion units, 28% are private clinics and 7% are primary care units. A total of 780, or 5%, are district hospitals; 1%, or 88, are provincial hospitals; and another 1% or 116 are "other" public hospitals. In total, the country has 336 private hospitals.

In recent years, the policy push has resulted in introduction of universal healthcare. This covers everyone in the country under the unified umbrella of insurance building a bridge between private hospitals and public hospitals; eventually increasing the demand of doctors and standardizing the quality of procedure between private and public institutions.

Another major factor which will eventually push for the demand for the increase in physicians is that the country is ageing faster than the rest of the world, according to the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI). An ageing population will create many business opportunities, in segments such as food provision, medical equipment development and sales, health services, and nursery and home-care services, according to the TDRI. The government is looking for ways to handle this demographic issue.

The report titled "Landscape of Thailand Medical Education Market-Increasing Number of Top Rated Universities coupled with Undertaking Cutting Edge Research Driving the Industry" by Ken Research suggested that the Colleges have faced a slight downfall in terms of No. of Intake, Enrollment and Graduates amid COVID-19. Major merits of pursuing medicine in Thailand Universities are factors such is high salaries, cheap cost of living, free style education and high opportunities.

Key Segments Covered:-

Market Segmentation basis Type of Institution (Number of Colleges)

  • Private College

  • Public College

Market Segmentation basis Region (Number of Colleges)

  • North

  • Central

  • Southeastern

  • Southwestern

  • Eastern

  • Peninsula

  • Northeastern

Physician

  • Admission Process

  • Intake Status

  • Selection Process

  • Total No. of Graduates

  • Total Number of Intake

Internal Medicine

  • Admission Process

  • Intake Status

  • Selection Process

  • Total No. of Graduates

  • Total Number of Intake

Ophthalmology

  • Admission Process

  • Intake Status

  • Selection Process

  • Total No. of Graduates

  • Total Number of Intake

Key Target Audience:-

  • Public Medical Colleges

  • Private Medical Colleges

  • Aspiring students of Bachelor in Medical Education

  • Aspiring students of Master in Medical Education especially Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Study Period: 2016–2020

Colleges Covered:-

Landscape on Thailand Medical Education institutions include following institutions:

  • Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital Mahidol University

  • Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital Mahidol University

  • Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University

  • Faculty of Medicine Chiang Mai University

  • Faculty of Medicine Khon Kaen University

  • Faculty of Medicine Prince of Songkla University

  • Faculty of Medicine Thammasat University

  • Faculty of Medicine Naresuan University

  • Faculty of Medicine Srinakharinwirot University

  • Faculty of Medicine Burapha University

  • School of Medicine Suranaree University of Technology

  • Faculty of Medicine King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang

  • Faculty of Medicine Mahasarakham University

  • Faculty of Medicine University of Phayao

  • College of Medicine and Public Health Ubon Ratchathani University

  • School of Medicine Walailak University

  • College of Medicine Rangsit University

  • Faculty of Medicine Siam University

  • School of Medicine Mae Fah Luang University

  • Faculty of Medicine, Narathiwat Rajanagarindra University

  • Faculty of Medicine Vajira Hospital Navamindradhiraj University

  • Faculty of Medicine and Public Health, HRH Princess Chulabhorn College of Medical Science, Chulabhorn Royal Academy

  • Phramongkutklao College of Medicine

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • Thailand Medical Education Introduction

  • Detailed Landscape of Private and Public Colleges

  • Market Ecosystem

  • Market Segmentation basis Institution and Regions

  • Admission Process for both Bachelor and Master Course

  • Detailed Analysis on Physician Courses (Market Size on the basis of Intake Enrollment and Graduates)

  • Detailed Analysis on Internal Medicine Market Size on the basis of Intake Enrollment and Graduates)

  • Detailed Analysis on Ophthalmology Market Size on the basis of Intake Enrollment and Graduates)

  • Major Players in Thailand Medical Education Market

  • Thailand Medical Education Market

  • Thailand Ophthalmology Education Market

  • Thailand Internal Medicine Education Market

  • Thailand Physician Education Market

  • Thailand Education Market

  • Ophthalmologists in Thailand

  • Internist in Thailand

  • Physicians in Thailand

  • MBBS in Thailand

  • MD in Thailand

  • Medical Higher Education in Thailand

  • Medical Graduates in Thailand

  • Thailand Education System

  • Growth of Ophthalmology Education Market in Thailand

  • Growth of Internal Medicine Education Market in Thailand

  • Growth of Physician Education Market in Thailand

  • Thailand Ophthalmology Education College Course Fee

  • Thailand MBBS Education College Course Fee

  • Thailand Physician Education College Course Fee

  • Thailand Internal Medicine Education College Course Fee

  • Major Colleges for Internal Medicine in Thailand

For More Information On the research report, refer to below link:-

Thailand Medical Education Market

Related Reports:-

Landscape of Vietnam Medical Education Market- Outcome Based Curriculum Began with Clear Explicit Articulations that Medical Graduates should Demonstrate Acceptable Professional Standards

Vietnam Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical Professional prevailing in the Industry. Some of the major challenges faced by the Industry are lack of standard entrance exam, Statutory and Regulatory Body like Medical Council, Lack of standardized entry channels for Residency programmes, Diverse syllabi and heavy reliance on theoretical foundations. Major Enabler in the Vietnam Medical Education Market is mostly the capacity to accommodate medical students and imbalance in the medical ecosystem with increase in support staff like optometrist and technicians.

Landscape of Indonesia Medical Education Market- Consistent Changes In The Course Curriculum Helping Indonesian Medical Education System to Improve Skills of Medical Graduates

Indonesia Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro-challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical professionals prevailing in the Industry. Some of the common challenges faced by the Industry are high fees of medical programs, absence of standardized admission process, and difficulty to crack exams. The Industry also faces a major challenge in the form of learning outcomes, there is a disparity between the skills of graduates and the needs of employers. Hence Medical Education needs a curriculum that improves the skills of the graduates. Major Enabler in the Indonesia Medical Education Market is mostly the great environment to accommodate students especially International Aspirants provided by the country owing to factors such as a large number of medical schools, good infrastructure, high employment opportunities, and excellent scholarship schemes.

Landscape of Philippines Medical Education Market- Outcome Based Curriculum with Clear Explicit Articulations that Medical Graduates should Demonstrate

Philippines Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro-challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical Professional prevailing in the Industry. Some of the major challenges faced by the Industry are Malpractices by Education Agents, Regional Education Disparities and more. Major Enabler in the Philippines Medical Education Market is mostly the great environment to accommodate students especially International Aspirants provided by the country.

Malaysia Ophthalmology Market Outlook to 2025- Increase in Ophthalmic Surgeries & Consultations driven by Increasing Ageing Population Proportion and Ophthalmology Technological Advancements

Ophthalmology Market in Malaysia has witnessed a moderate rise over the review period 2015-20. Growth in Number of Ophthalmologists, Proportion of Ageing Population, Number of Patients with Eye Ailments, Technological Advancements in Surgeries, etc. has augmented the growth in Malaysia Ophthalmology Market. Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor are the regions with maximum consultations, majorly through Private Single Specialty Hospital/Clinics. The growth in Market was further supported by Rising Number of Diabetic Patients, Insurance Coverage for Surgeries like Cataract and Single Specialty Clinics/Hospitals Increasing their number of locations to cater to larger set of Patients.

