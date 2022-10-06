Thailand: At least 31 killed in attack on nursery

Breaking News image

At least 31 people have been killed in a gun and knife attack by a former police officer at a pre-school child daycare centre in Thailand, police say.

A manhunt was launched after the attack in Nong Bua Lamphu province, in the north-east of the country.

Police say children and adults are among the casualties.

The attacker shot and stabbed children and adults and is now on the run, police said. A motive for the attack is unclear.

Reports in Thailand say the officer had recently been dismissed.

Police say he was last seen driving a white-four door Toyota pick-up truck with Bangkok registration plates.

#กราดยิง #หนองบัวลำภู Gunman identified by police as 34-year-old Panya Kamrab. He reportedly fled the scene in a white Toyota pick-up truck pic.twitter.com/LWSATXgy4K — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) October 6, 2022

A senior police officer in Nong Bua Lamphu province said 23 children were among the casualties, AFP news agency reports.

Mass shootings in Thailand are rare. In 2020 a soldier killed 21 people and injured dozens more in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.