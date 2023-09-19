Thailand launches probe into Chinese rolled steel imports

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand has launched an investigation into imports of Chinese rolled steel for evading anti-dumping measures, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The probe includes hot-rolled steel sheets in coils and non-coils from 17 manufacturers in China, according to the statement published on Sept 15.

"There is sufficient evidence that there is avoidance of anti-dumping duties and so an investigation is warranted," the statement said.

The announcement comes after four Thai steel makers lodged a complaint with Thailand's Foreign Trade Department.

