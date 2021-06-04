In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Thailand Data Center Market Report. Thailand Data Center Market Will Witness Investments of USD 1 Billion By 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 8% During 2021-2026.

The adoption of 100 GbE switches among data centers in Thailand is likely to grow due to cloud data center deployments. The Thailand data center market includes about 14 unique third-party data center service providers, operating more than 30 facilities. In addition, the country also consists of several on-premises or dedicated data centers owned by local enterprises. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in Thailand.

The report considers the present scenario of the Thailand data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



• Retail colocation dominates the market with around 90% share, with wholesale colocation contributing the remaining 10% of the market share.

• TCC Technology, NTT Global Data Centers, INET Thailand, CAT Telecom, UIH, WHA, True IDC, SUPERNAP (Switch), and CSL are some of the prominent colocation providers in the country.

• The active implementation and adoption of 5G in the country have also paved the way for the adoption of IoT solutions in the country.

• SUPERNAP Thailand and PTT data center facility are the two facilities in Thailand certified as Tier IV by Uptime Institute.

• Architects 49 offered design service for The Stock Exchange of Thailand’s data center facility.



• Digital transformation in Thailand is fueling the adoption of cloud-based services, which, in turn, is growing the demand for data centers in the country.

• Thailand’s cloud computing market is expected to reach around USD 700 million by 2026, generating around 30,000 jobs in the next five years. The big data market in the country is expected to grow by 15% YoY in the coming years.

• In 2016, the Thailand Board of Investments announced tax incentives for data centers that include an eight-year tax privilege, and favored electricity rates, for data centers built in an area of at least 21,500 square feet.

• The government’s Thailand 4.0 initiative promotes the adoption of IoT technology for smart city initiatives, and digital transformation of industries is promoted under the Industry 4.0 initiative.

• In Thailand, the IoT market is driven by consumer-related IoT, like manufacturing, logistics, and transportation.

• Phuket, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Chon Buri, Rayong, Bangkok, and Chachoengsao, among other cities are working towards the development of smart cities in Malaysia.

• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Frasers Property Bangkok Phase I data center facility will add over 80,000 square feet of IT space by Q4 2021.

• Huawei Technologies plans to build its third modular data center facility in the country.



Bangkok has a high number of facilities, clustered and smaller in area, with larger facilities located further away from the city. The rack power density to increase in the country due to hyperscale data center investments during the forecast period.



This report offers analysis on the Thailand Data Center market share and elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in the facilities. The segmentation includes:



• Existing Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

o Bangkok (No. of facilities: 22)

o Other Locations (No. of facilities: 9)

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079950/?utm_source=GNW



