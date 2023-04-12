The Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market is expected to generate USD ~840 Mn and ~3600 Mn respectively by 2027, owing to government policies, major investments, digitization and high-density demand: Ken Research

Ken Research

The report covers Alibaba Thailand Data Centers, AWS Thailand Market Capture, Major Players in Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market, Number of Data Center and Cloud Services Companies in Thailand, Number of Online Data Center and Cloud Services Companies in Thailand, SaaS and PaaS in Thailand, Thailand Data Processing Center Industry, Data Service Sector Thailand, Thailand Data Handling Sector Outlook, Number Of Data Centers Thailand, Thailand Hyperscale Center Facility Growth, BFSI End-User Thailand Market Capture, E-Commerce End-User Thailand Sector, Thailand Public Cloud Revenue, Thailand SME End-Users Market Share.

Gurugram, India, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market is at growing stage with moderately consolidated market. In Data Center market, NT Data Centers and AIS-CSL are the top players in the market whereas, in Cloud Service market AWS and Azure are the most preferred cloud services operators. Players in market are competing against with each other on the basis of number of data centers, data center capacity, data security, client base, uptime sla, customer services requirements, product portfolio, brand value and marketing.

The transition from these company-owned servers within office buildings towards public Cloud facilities will become more apparent mainly due to the greater focus on cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and reliability.

The rising adoption of technology, aggressive investments and new global entrants in the market will drive the Thailand Data Center Market in the forecasted period.

Hyperscale demand is expected to generate more demand from content providers & cloud operators, followed by leading e-commerce companies, public sector agencies, and the banking sector.

Cloud Adoption: Many businesses, especially small and medium-sized ones, are turning to managed cloud providers for assistance in deploying cloud-based migration and disaster recovery services, as well as transferring their workloads to the cloud.

Story continues

Growing Urban Population: The country is witnessing rapid urbanization with 52.9% population (37.9 Mn inhabitants) living in urban areas in 2022 as compared to 52.1% population in 2021.

High Density Demand: High density racks with higher floor loading, with a density of 1.5 kg/kW or more, are becoming popular due to an increase data consumption in OTT and Cloud providers' demand for their services; rack cooling equipment, routers, and batteries are also being installed alongside the racks for greater efficiency.

Rising Internet and Smartphone Penetration: The Thailand population stands at 71.7 Mn in 2022 with 85.3% population as internet users and 79.2% of the population are active smartphone users as of 2022.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2027- Driven by rapid adoption to Digitalization, Strong Governments Initiatives and Huge Investments in the region ” observed that Data Center and Cloud Service Market in Thailand is at growing stage. The sustainability, high-density demand, tech savvy population with government initiatives is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The data center and cloud service market are expected to grow at an 8.8% and 21.0% CAGR respectively during 2022-2027.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market

Thailand Data Center Market Segmentation

By Type of Data Center Facilities

Co-Location

Managed

Hyperscale

By Type of Co-Location

Wholesale

Retail

By End-User Data Center

BFSI

Government

E-Commerce

IT & Telecom

Others

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By Region basis Number of Data Centers

Bangkok

Chon Buri

Nonthaburi

Others

Thailand Cloud Services Market Segmentations:-

By type of Cloud Service

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

By type of End-Users

SME and BFSI

E-Commerce, Retail and Logistics

Media, Entertainment and Gaming

Government

Others

By Clients-Cloud

Domestic Clients

Global Clients

Key Target Audience:-

Data Center Industry

Cloud Services Industry

Data Center Manufacturing Companies

Data Center Operators

Cloud Services Operators

Co-Location Providers

Uptime ranking association

Telecom Industry

IT/ITes Industry

Government Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Companies

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Companies Covered:-

Thailand Data Center Companies

NT Data Centers

AIS-CSL

INET

True IDC

NTT Thailand

TCC Technology

Super nap

Pacific Internet

AIMS

ST Telemedia

Etix Everywhere

UIH

Jastel Network

Proen IDC

Bridge Data Centers

Kirz Co.

Thailand Cloud Services Providers

AWS

Azure

Google

Huawei

Alibaba

Tencent

VMware

Thai Data Cloud

NT-IRIS Cloud

AIS Business Cloud

True IDC Cloud

NTT Thailand

Super nap GWS

INET Cloud

UIH-HM Cloud

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Regional Analysis of DC Market

Thailand Data Center Market Overview and Segmentation

Industry Analysis of Thailand Data Center Market

Competition Framework of Thailand Data Center Market

Future Outlook of Thailand Data Center Market

Thailand Cloud Services Market Overview and Segmentation

Industry Analysis of Thailand Cloud Services Market

Competition Framework of Thailand Data Center Market

Future Outlook of Thailand Cloud Services Market

Case Study Analysis, Market Opportunities and Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Morocco Data Center Market Outlook to 2027F-Demand for Low-Cost Data Centers along with Higher Capacity is expected to grow in the near future

According to Ken Research estimates, the Morocco Data Center Market – which grew from approximately USD 37.0 Mn in 2017 to approximately USD 49.0 Mn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into a USD 73.0 Mn opportunity by 2027F, owing to digital transformation in the country and rising investment to expand capacity. The number of internet users in Morocco increased by 2.9 million which is approximately 13% from 2019 and 2020. The market is expected to increase due to trends of a rising middle class in the country and accelerated urbanization. The IT/ITes sector is expected to hold the highest share of the market due to increasing internet consumption and the expansion of foreign IT companies in the region.

KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by rising investments in data centers from private sector and government support towards technology and Cloud first policy

KSA is the largest ICT market in the MENA, and it is well-positioned to become a technology service and cloud hub with access to international connectivity through the Red Sea and the Gulf. KSA Data Centre industry is witnessing robust growth in the era of virtualization and cloud computing. Shifts in creative media content towards Content Delivery Networks, IoT, growth of big data and the roll out of 5G is driving the demand for data consumption in KSA. Improvement in network connectivity, government support, and rapid growth in the adoption of big data, and IoT services have been strong enablers for the growth of the KSA data Center market.

Philippines Data Center Market Outlook to 2027F-Driven by investment from the global players and the transition from colocation to hyperscale with high internet penetration

According to Ken Research estimates, the Philippines Data Center Market – which grew from approximately USD ~0.2 Bn in 2018 to approximately USD ~0.3 Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into USD ~0.6 Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the new government policies, rapid digitalization and cloud adoption. Roll out of 5G and increasing young population using the internet, Digital and instant payments and the demand for domestic data storages will drive the BFSI and IT/ITes share. The rising demand for decreased latency in data transfers and improved connectivity amid the increasing adoption of smart devices is likely to boost the demand for retail colocation data centers.

UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by Rapid Digital Penetration along with Increasing Investments to meet the Rising Demand for Data Storage and Cloud Services

UAE Data Centre industry is witnessing robust growth in the era of virtualization and cloud computing. The increased use of data consumption and internet bandwidth in the country is driven by expanding reach of social media, increased use of smart devices, data localization, increased adoption of cloud services and digital transformation journeys of many UAE Data Center companies. UAE Data Center is highly fragmented market with Etisalat as the top player with most number of data centers. Majority of the Data Center operators are in collaborative terms with other market players to expand their business and reach to the rising demand of data usage by end users.

UAE Data Center Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% in terms of revenue generation, over the period 2021-2026F. The UAE government’s smart city initiatives, adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) are driving the demand for Data Centers.

India Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2025- Favorable Government Support and Data Localization Leading to Surge in Data Center Adoption

The India data center market was observed to grow with a stable growth pattern in the review period 2014-2020P. Factors such as data localization law, government’s digitization drive, rapid movement from cloud computing to the edge computing surge in outsourcing of data center services and others have helped the data center industry to grow in India in terms of revenue.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

CONTACT: Contact Us:- Ken Research Private Limited Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth Ankur@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249



