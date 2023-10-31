How Thailand became the ‘new Benidorm’ for retiring and elderly Britons

John Higgins, 84, is one of many British retirees flocking to Thailand for its affordable social care - Rebecca Root

Stretch, bend, lean, and shake – at 10am on a Friday morning, around 25 residents of a care home in the north of Thailand take part in a slow-moving exercise class. Many of the participants are British, having sought elderly care over 6,000 miles away from home.

Peter Mallard, a 75-year old retired hospital manager, and his wife Rita, 81, are among the growing British contingent here at Care Resort Chiang Mai. It’s an oasis of calm: quaint bungalows, lake-side walks, stunning mountain views – and plenty of sunshine.

Since moving over from Eastbourne in February, the Mallards haven’t looked back.

“People have the feeling, certainly as you get older, that you’re going to be stuck in a room in a lounge playing bingo once a week … whereas you just can’t compare [to Thailand],” says Peter.

“Friends thought we were mad,” Rita adds from her bungalow balcony. “But it’s the best move we’ve made.”

Rita and Peter Mallard outside their bungalow in Chiang Mai - Rebecca Root

Chiang Mai’s retirement facility offers 24-hour nursing care, including physiotherapy and dementia support - Rebecca Root

Care Resort Chiang Mai, a retirement facility that offers 24-hour nursing care, including physiotherapy and dementia support, has seen the number of residents climb from 22 at the end of 2020 to 59 today. Over half are now from the UK.

“2021 it started to pick up. 2022 it started to build. 2023 it’s boomed, particularly with the British,” says owner Peter Brown. “In the month of November 2022, I had more people come in one month than would come in a year.”

It’s a similar story across Thailand, with more and more elderly Britons arriving to enjoy their retirement years and benefit from the country’s flourishing social care sector.

The number of British residents at Sunshine International, a nationwide chain of retirement resorts, has jumped from zero prior to the pandemic to 27 today, according to co-owner and founder Andrew Stocks.

Caremaker Ville and VivoCare Residence, long-term care facilities, have meanwhile reported an increase in enquiries from the UK, and HH Premium Visa Consulting, which specialises in Thai retirement visas that individuals need to enter care homes, says there has been a rise in British applications since the pandemic.

With social care services in the UK on their knees, and the NHS in a similar state of dilapidation, it’s no wonder that many Britons are turning their sights abroad.

The low costs associated with retirement and nursing care in Thailand are a notable pull factor.

Britain’s safety net ‘not very safe’

Age UK puts the weekly price of a care home at £800 and a nursing care at £1,078 a week. In Thailand, £500 more would cover monthly costs with 24-hour care.

“Obviously the price is a huge thing,” says James, a teacher from Cornwall, who is considering moving his father, an Alzheimer’s patient, to Thailand.

“Dad owns a nice home in the UK; a four-bed bungalow that’s got a reasonable value. He doesn’t have a huge amount of savings and we’re in that middle sector that wouldn’t be able to gain any benefits or costs towards any care, or a very limited amount, so if he went into a UK care home then basically the cost of it would eat through the price of the house.

“Dad’s always said he doesn’t want the government to take it in terms of inheritance tax.”

Making the decision slightly easier is the fact that James, who asked to go by a pseudonym to protect his family’s privacy, works in Bangkok and would be able to visit frequently. But the main attraction, he says, is the quality of care available in Thailand.

In the UK, there is no set guidance on the ideal staff-to-resident ratio but, in 2021, British care staff warned of a deficit that was damaging to residents.

“Social care is experiencing an unprecedented staffing crisis,” said Unison general secretary Christina McAnea, in response to research which revealed that care home residents weren’t getting regular baths or showers, with accidents occurring more frequently and people being left in “wet, dirty beds”.

The low costs associated with retirement and nursing care in Thailand are a notable pull factor - Rebecca Root

Residents take part in gentle movement activities - Rebecca Root

In many of the facilities in Thailand, one-to-one care is provided. Separately, the UK government has even listed 30 Thai care homes that it believes meet its quality standards.

Brown, who founded Care Resort in 2013 after being disappointed in the care his mother received in the UK, said all of his staff – 70 carers, three nurses and two physios – have at least six months of nursing training and are capable of providing round-the-clock care for residents.

He believes a loss of faith in the NHS since the pandemic is also behind the increasing interest.

NHS waiting times are at a record high and staff shortages are rife. Additionally, the government was heavily criticised for not adequately safeguarding care home residents during the pandemic.

More than 40 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in March to June of 2020 were among care home residents and several bereaved families are now suing the government.

“People used to be a little bit worried about leaving the safety net of the NHS and British social security but now they don’t see the safety net as being very safe, so they’re much more prepared to leave and people are much more decisive since lockdown,” says Brown.

This certainly fits with data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics, which shows an increase in long-term emigration from Britain: some 493,000 people left in 2018, rising to 557,000 in 2022. Many will have been among the elderly and those approaching retirement.

“All of the stories you hear about the UK now, it’s falling apart at the seams,” says Peter, adding that there’s a strong culture of elderly respect in Thailand, which he believes is missing from Britain. “In the UK, as you get older, you think twice about going out when it’s dark, whereas here, I just feel safe.”

An increasing number of elderly Britons are going to Thailand to enjoy retirement and benefit from its flourishing social care sector - Rebecca Root

In many of the facilities in Thailand, one-to-one care is provided - Rebecca Root

But the move to Thailand isn’t as simple as getting on a plane. To enter a home like Care Resort Chiang Mai, individuals typically require a retirement visa – which stipulates a monthly income of around £1,500 or savings – as well as health insurance, that comes at a premium in older age, or means of paying out-of-pocket.

These are factors which could dissuade many Britons from relocating. But for James and his father, it’s clear that “the pros far outweigh the cons”.

Jeff, a 75-year old widower from Watford, is another Briton who decided to take a gamble on Thailand. He relocated a month ago to Sunshine Hills in Hua Hin, three hours south of Bangkok. It is one of seven retirement resorts run by Sunshine International that come with various nursing care packages.

Having trialled a similar facility in the UK, Jeff, who asked to go by his first name only, said back in Britain he only saw his family once a week and that the colder weather limited social activities.

At Sunshine Hills, a rota of activities, including barbecues and cocktail nights, a free shuttle to town, and the option to have “a bacardi and diet coke” with fellow residents mean he feels less alone.

Tucking into his lunchtime schnitzel at the on-site restaurant, Jeff smiles and says: “There’s nowhere like this in the world.”

