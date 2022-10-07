Thailand attack: Country mourns after 37 killed, mostly children

Frances Mao - BBC News
·3 min read
The mother of a victim holds a milk bottle and blanket as she reacts while standing outside the nursery in Na Klang in Thailand's northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on October 7, 2022
The mother of a victim standing outside the daycare centre on Friday

Thailand is mourning a horrific gun and knife attack at a childcare centre in the north-east that left 37 people, including 23 children, dead.

Parents gathered outside the centre on Friday morning, weeping and clutching their children's toys.

A former policeman had stormed the building on Thursday, killing children as young as two as they slept.

Flags across Thailand are flying at half-mast as a devastated nation grapples with the tragedy.

Police say the 34-year-old attacker killed himself and his family after a manhunt. The motive for the attack is not yet known. But police said the attacker was fired from his job in June for drug use.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, and Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, together with the Queen, are expected to visit the community in Nong Bua Lamphu province later on Friday.

Rescue personnel count coffins carrying victims bodies at the hospital morgue in Udon Thani on October 7, 2022
Rescue personnel count coffins carrying victims bodies at the hospital morgue in Udon Thani

Overnight, pink and white coffins adorned with gold, bearing the bodies of the children, were brought to a hospital morgue in Udon Thani and laid out in rows.

Rescue workers had earlier brought the victims' bodies to the police station, where families of the dead had gathered. Distraught relatives had also waited outside the daycare centre well into the night.

'I don't know what to do next'

Police said the armed attacker broke into the building just after lunch time on Thursday, shooting his way past a teacher and parent outside.

Witnesses said he first shot staff - including a teacher who was eight-months pregnant- before forcing his way past teachers into a room where children were napping.

Police said he stabbed most of his victims before fleeing.

Headteacher Nanticha Panchum told the BBC she had just sent the children off for their nap when she heard gunshots.

Usually the centre looked after 92 children on site but because of poor weather and a bus breakdown, there were only 24 there at the time.

Only one child survived, Ms Nanticha said.

"This is something I never dreamed of… I don't know what to do next. I really can't think of anything at the moment," she told the BBC.

The attacker's son went to the centre but hadn't been attending for a month, she said. He was recognised by one of her colleagues when he burst in.

Soon after news of the attack emerged, Thai Police published an online manhunt appeal - identifying the man as Panya Kamrab, a local man. He was a former officer who had been fired in June for drug use, police later said.

The daycare centre on Friday morning
The daycare centre on Friday morning

Officers who rushed to the nursery were confronted with the bodies of adults and children, some of them very young, lying inside and outside the building.

"We found that the perpetrator tried to break in and he mainly used a knife to commit the crime by killing a number of small children," said Police Chief Damrongsak Kittiprapat.

"Then he got out and started killing anyone he met along the way with a gun or the knife until he got home.

"We surrounded the house and then found that he committed suicide in his home."

Police said Kamrab returned home, killing his wife and son before taking his own life.

He had appeared in court the morning of the attack on charges related to the use and possible sale of methamphetamine. He had been due to face a verdict on Friday.

Mass shootings in Thailand are rare, although gun ownership rates are relatively high for the region. Illegal weapons are also common in the south-east Asian country, according to the Reuters news agency.

The nursery attack comes less than a month after an army officer shot dead two of his colleagues at a base in Bangkok.

In 2020 a soldier killed 29 people and injured dozens more in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Latest Stories

  • Court bid to quash services deal for Squamish Nation's Senakw project in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — A Vancouver residents association has launched a legal bid to quash a services agreement between the city and the Squamish Nation for the largest Indigenous-led housing and retail development in Canadian history. The Senakw development, which is slated to include 6,000 rental units and is the subject of a $1.4-billion federal loan, is on Squamish land but will rely on the city for police and fire services, utilities and public works. A petition for judicial review filed in BC Supreme

  • Adidas puts Kayne West Yeezy deal under review

    Earlier this week, the rapper and fashion designer wore a t-shirt that read "White Lives Matter".

  • Thailand shooting – latest news: At least 38 killed, including 22 children, in nursery attack

    Most youngsters were knifed to death before former policeman killed own family and himself

  • Kelly distances from Biden, Masters yields in Senate debate

    PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly distanced himself from President Joe Biden on Thursday, calling the U.S.-Mexico border “a mess” and saying his party doesn't understand border issues during his first and only debate against his Republican challenger Blake Masters. Masters, trying to back away from some of the hard-line positions he took during the bruising GOP primary, said there should be some limits on abortion but not a national ban, conceded after a few prompts that Biden was the le

  • Trudeau demands Poilievre apologize after misogynistic tag found on YouTube videos

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is facing pressure to apologize over accusations that he has been trying to reach out to those in the "male supremacy" movement through tags embedded in his YouTube videos. Global News reported today that a hidden tag that stands for "men going their own way" has been embedded in videos uploaded to Poilievre's popular YouTube page for more than four years. The Southern Poverty Law Center in the United States says the movement is part of "male suprema

  • Vogue editor speaks out after facing body shaming: 'Yes, I am fat. No, I am not humiliated to show up as my authentic self in the world.'

    Gabriella Karefa-Johnson said that she faced an onslaught of fatphobia after public controversy with Kanye West.

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau floats idea of replacing scandal-plagued Hockey Canada

    Justin Trudeau says the federal government isn't in the business of creating organizations. But as scandal-plagued Hockey Canada continues to vigorously defend its leadership amid a landslide of criticism over the national organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults — and how money was paid out to settle lawsuits — the prime minister swung the door open on that possibility Thursday. "There needs to be wholesale change," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. "They need to realize that if we ha

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Cheating scandal rocks fishing world after lead weights found in winning catch

    With tens of thousands in prize money and the integrity of anglers hanging on the line, a walleye fishing tournament in Ohio turned ugly after an apparent cheating scandal was uncovered last week. An expletive-laced video posted to social media shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT), cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish fillets inside them. "We've got weights in fish!" Fischer shouts in the vi

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Toronto FC II suffers heartbreaking loss to Columbus Crew II in MLS Next Pro playoffs

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Toronto FC II's first foray into the playoffs ended in dramatic fashion Sunday when Columbus Crew II answered the TFC reserve team's late comeback with a rally of its own. Goals by substitutes Jordan Knight and Coleman Gannon gave league-leading Columbus a 4-3 extra-time win over Toronto in a roller-coaster MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference final at Historic Crew Stadium. With TFC 2 trailing 2-1, Themi Antonoglou forced extra time with a stoppage-time goal and then gave Toronto a

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil