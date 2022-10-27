Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe for $20 million

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A Thai businesswoman and transgender advocate purchased the Miss Universe pageant for $20 million, her company announced this week.

Chakrapong “Anne” Chakrajutathib is a celebrity in Thailand who has starred in reality shows and is outspoken about being transgender.

Her company, JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., wrote in a news release Wednesday that it acquired the rights to the Miss Universe pageant from IMG Worldwide, which has owned the Miss Universe Organization since 2015.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was part owner of the pageant rights from 1996 until IMG’s purchase. The pageant is broadcast in 165 countries, according to IMG.

In a statement, Chakrajutathib described the purchase as "a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio.” JKN, which is involved in content distribution, beverages, food supplements, beauty and consumer products, said the Miss Universe name will be used to promote its consumer products.

Thai business tycoon and transgender Chakrapong Chakrajutathib poses for a photo after a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Chakrapong has purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, her company announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) ORG XMIT: XSL104
Thai business tycoon and transgender Chakrapong Chakrajutathib poses for a photo after a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Chakrapong has purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, her company announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) ORG XMIT: XSL104

LGBTQ school board candidates grow: Number of LGBTQ school board candidates has grown in 2022 amid controversial bills, report shows

The Miss Universe Organization is a global organization with more than 71 years of history that monitors more than 500 million of its pageants worldwide.

MUO's website describes itself as an organization inclusive for all cultures, backgrounds and religions that "creates and provides a safe space for women to share their stories and drive impact."

A profile of Chakrapong in the Bangkok Post newspaper earlier this year said in her youth, she studied at an all-male school where she was harassed for identifying as female. After becoming wealthy, she spent $1 million on sex reassignment surgery and other procedures, the newspaper reported.

Thailand does not have a procedure for transgender people to change their legal gender or many legal protections for the LGBTQ community, New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a report last year.

Medicine recall alert: Blood pressure medicine recall: Some pills pose potential cancer risk, FDA announces

In addition to her business ventures, Chakrajutathib helped establish a nonprofit group, Life Inspired For Transsexual Foundation, to promote trans rights.

The next Miss Universe pageant is slated to take place in January in New Orleans.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Miss Universe pageant sold for $20 million to Thai transgender woman

Latest Stories

  • Noah Donohoe inquest should be held with jury, coroner rules

    The Belfast schoolboy was found dead in a storm drain in Belfast in June 2020 six days after he went missing.

  • Russian bombings of civilian infrastructure raise cost of Ukraine's recovery: IMF

    Russia's latest strikes on civilian infrastructure have raised the cost of Ukraine's recovery and could see it needing close to $4 billion a month just to keep power and water supplies going, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. The IMF had envisaged Ukraine's external financing needs at around $3-4 billion a month next year but sees that rising to $5 billion in a worst case scenario after Russian forces rained missiles and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

  • Snowflakes and Overcast Skies at Snow King Mountain in Jackson, Wyoming

    Overcast skies and snow were seen in Jackson, Wyoming, on Wednesday, October 26, as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted snow in the region through until Thursday, October 27.The NWS urged travelers in Wyoming to “prepare for a period of heavy snow.”Footage posted to Twitter by user @Weathermansam77 shows snow whipping through the region. Credit: @Weathermansam77 via Storyful

  • Kanye West is getting dumped: What Ye said and why companies are cutting ties

    Ye has courted controversy for years, but he may pay a price for his recent antisemitic remarks. What he said and what companies are dropping him.

  • GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

    Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed and plans to campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat. Cheney, of Wyoming, announced her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, in a statement by the Slotkin campaign that notes she plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district next Tuesday. Slotkin i

  • Highest-paid NHL players of all-time

    Some of the biggest names in hockey today sit atop the list of the highest-paid NHL players of all-time.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch