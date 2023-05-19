Thai reformists ‘confident’ they can form government as coalition takes shape

Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party leader and Prime Ministerial candidate, greets fans during a celebratory parade after winning the most seats in the Thai General Election - Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

A coalition of pro-democracy parties are on track to form a government in Thailand, according to the leader of a progressive party that upended last weekend’s election.

Pita Limjaroenrat, who heads the reformist Move Forward Party, was joined by the leaders of seven other parties at a packed press conference in Bangkok on Thursday, where he sought to suppress concerns that he cannot gather enough votes to be elected prime minister.

“We have a lot of momentum, and my coalition is taking shape,” said Mr Pita, a 42-year-old Harvard graduate. “We have a very clear roadmap from today and until the day I become PM.”

Move Forward secured a stunning victory in Thailand’s national election on Sunday, defying expectations to beat the populist heavyweight Pheu Thai in an election that galvanised a young generation seeking reform.

In a blow to the conservative establishment and current government, pro-military parties were the vote’s biggest losers. Many here hope the results will see an end to eight years of army-backed, conservative governments.

But the winning party’s candidate does not automatically become prime minister. A vote including the 500-member lower house and the senate, which is stacked with 250 military-appointed representatives, will take place in July to choose Thailand’s new leader.

Mr Pita needs 376 votes to win that poll. So far, he’s formed an alliance of eight parties, including Pheu Thai, with a combined 313 seats in the lower house. That leaves him 63 seats short of a majority, with little hope of securing widespread support in the senate.

Move Forward’s determination to modify the stringent lese-majeste laws - which prevents criticism of the monarch and punishes infractions with up to 15 years in prison - could obstruct their ability to gather more support.

Bhumjaithai Party, which came third with 70 seats, has now said it will not back a party which plans to amend the legislation.

Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, told The Telegraph that Move Forward is continuing to champion a “new type of Thai politics”, but faces a “daunting, uphill task”.

“The only way I think [Move Forward] can do it, is to pile up a lot of public pressure on the senators to support them,” he said. “But I think we will see a very tense period coming up, and the risk of social unrest is rising.”

Many Move Forward voters are also cautious about the next steps.

“I think there’s a very high chance that the military will prevent [Mr Pita becoming prime minister],” Bhavanta Rajabhandarak Punnopatham, a teacher in Bangkok who voted for his party, told the Telegraph. But she added that she is more optimistic following today’s press conference. “His team is becoming stronger than ever… I have my full trust in Mr Pita.”

Mr Pita remained bullish on Thursday, telling reporters he is “not concerned”. He added that negotiation teams have been assembled so parties can combine their agendas, with a memorandum of understanding set to be unveiled on Monday.

“I think that 313 votes are enough in a normal democratic system,” Mr Pita said. “I’m not concerned because we have a clear road map. We’ve already thought about possible scenarios so that our government formation will be successful.”

