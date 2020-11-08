Thai police fire water cannon at protesters marching towards royal offices

Security forces use colored water cannon on pro-democracy protesters during an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok - Anadolu Agency /Anadolu

Thai police used a water cannon against thousands of protesters marching to deliver a message to King Maha Vajiralongkorn to demand reforms to curb the powers of his monarchy and the removal of the government.

It was only the second time water cannon had been used in months of largely peaceful protests to call for greater democracy and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader.

Reuters journalists estimated more than 10,000 protesters marched from Democracy Monument in central Bangkok. Police put the number at 7,000.

"Reform or revolution," read one placard.

The protesters reached a barricade of buses and barbed wire. Police fired a water cannon to stop them pushing forward, but witnesses said some had managed to reach the area known as Sanam Luang - or Royal Field - next to the Grand Palace.

The Royal Palace was not available for comment. It has not commented since the start of the protests, but the king said a week ago that the protesters were still loved and that Thailand was a land of compromise.

Pro-democracy protesters break through barricades as police use water cannons during an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok - Anadolu Agency /Anadolu

Protesters had said they sought to deliver a message to the Royal Household Bureau.

"We no longer want the monarch to interfere in politics," Jutatip Sirikhan, one of the protest leaders, told Reuters.

One 25-year-old protester, who gave his name only as Keng, said "Please, king, please listen to the people. People are unhappy because you let the military have full power and approved their coups. We want the reform."

Protests since July have increasingly called for reforms to the powerful monarchy, breaking a long-standing taboo against criticising the institution - which can be punished by up to 15 years in prison.

The protesters say the monarchy has helped enable decades of military domination of Thailand, most recently by approving the premiership of Prayuth, who seized power in a 2014 coup and kept it after disputed elections last year.

Monarchists see the student-led protesters' demands for reforms to the institution as a way of getting rid it of entirely, although protesters deny that is their goal.