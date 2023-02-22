Thai cave rescue: Duangpetch Promthep inquest opens in UK

An inquest into the death of Duangpetch Promthep, one of 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018, has been opened and adjourned in the UK.

The 17-year-old had been enrolled in the football academy at Brooke House College in Leicestershire, where he was found unconscious on 12 February.

He died at Kettering General Hospital on 14 February.

A provisional cause of death has been identified but this was not disclosed at the inquest opening.

Professor Catherine Mason, senior coroner for Leicester City and South Leicestershire, said: "A cause of death has been provided. The cause of death is provisional until the formal hearing.

"Investigations and inquiries are continuing and I'm not in a position to proceed."

She said a review hearing would take place on 6 July.

Leicestershire Police said last week his death was not believed to be suspicious.

Known as Dom, he had previously gained worldwide fame as the captain of The Wild Boars football team, or Moo Pa in Thai.

He and his teammates became trapped in caves after a sudden storm caused flooding which blocked the exit.

The boys, then aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach spent nine days in darkness without food before they were found by an international search and rescue effort involving about 10,000 people.

Dom turned 13 while trapped in the cave and images of the boys were beamed across the world.

They were sedated before being taken out of the cave one at a time by a team of divers.

They left hospital a few weeks later after some contracted lung infections while they were trapped.

Dom was a student at Brooke House College in Market Harborough

Dom had enrolled as a student in the football academy at the college based in Market Harborough last year.

In a statement released on 15 February, Ian Smith, principal at the college, said: "This event has left our college community deeply saddened and shaken.

"We unite in grief with all of Dom's family, friends, former teammates and those involved in all parts of his life, as well as everyone affected in any way by this loss in Thailand and throughout the college's global family.

"The college is liaising with statutory authorities and the Royal Thai Embassy in London, and dedicating all resources to assist our student body, as they as young people process Dom's passing.

"Beyond that, we are unable to comment further at this time and would ask for privacy and compassion as we continue to support the students in our care, drawing on the kindness and assistance of the Market Harborough community."

