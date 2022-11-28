Thai Beverage Public Company Limited Just Beat EPS By 6.8%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (SGX:Y92) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.6% to hit ฿273b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at ฿1.20, some 6.8% above whatthe analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Thai Beverage from twelve analysts is for revenues of ฿285.3b in 2023 which, if met, would be a reasonable 4.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be ฿1.18, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of ฿283.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of ฿1.20 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of S$0.86, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Thai Beverage at S$1.20 per share, while the most bearish prices it at S$0.75. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Thai Beverage'shistorical trends, as the 4.5% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 is roughly in line with the 4.0% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that Thai Beverage is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Thai Beverage's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

