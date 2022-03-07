Thai autopsy says cricket star Warne died of natural causes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • A police officer collects the preliminary autopsy report on cricket legend Shane Warne from the forensic department at the Surat Thani Hospital southern Thailand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Warne died on Friday, March 4, 2022, from an apparent heart attack on the Thailand resort island of Koh Samui. He was 52. (AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)
    1/4

    Obit Thailand Shane Warne

    A police officer collects the preliminary autopsy report on cricket legend Shane Warne from the forensic department at the Surat Thani Hospital southern Thailand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Warne died on Friday, March 4, 2022, from an apparent heart attack on the Thailand resort island of Koh Samui. He was 52. (AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A motorcycle leaves the parking lot of the Surat Thani Hospital where the body of cricket legend Shane Warne sent from the island of Koh Samui for an autopsy in Surat Thani province southern Thailand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Warne died on Friday, March 4, 2022, from an apparent heart attack on the Thailand resort island of Koh Samui. He was 52. (AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)
    2/4

    Obit Thailand Shane Warne

    A motorcycle leaves the parking lot of the Surat Thani Hospital where the body of cricket legend Shane Warne sent from the island of Koh Samui for an autopsy in Surat Thani province southern Thailand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Warne died on Friday, March 4, 2022, from an apparent heart attack on the Thailand resort island of Koh Samui. He was 52. (AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The exterior is seen of the mortuary building where the body of Shane Warne was sent from the island of Koh Samui for an autopsy in Surat Thani province southern Thailand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Warne died on Friday, March 4, 2022, from an apparent heart attack on the Thailand resort island of Koh Samui. He was 52. (AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)
    3/4

    Obit Thailand Shane Warne

    The exterior is seen of the mortuary building where the body of Shane Warne was sent from the island of Koh Samui for an autopsy in Surat Thani province southern Thailand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Warne died on Friday, March 4, 2022, from an apparent heart attack on the Thailand resort island of Koh Samui. He was 52. (AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A police officer collects a preliminary autopsy report on cricket legend Shane Warne from the forensic department at the Surat Thani Hospital southern Thailand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Warne died on Friday, March 4, 2022, from an apparent heart attack on the Thailand resort island of Koh Samui. He was 52. (AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)
    4/4

    Obit Thailand Shane Warne

    A police officer collects a preliminary autopsy report on cricket legend Shane Warne from the forensic department at the Surat Thani Hospital southern Thailand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Warne died on Friday, March 4, 2022, from an apparent heart attack on the Thailand resort island of Koh Samui. He was 52. (AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
A police officer collects the preliminary autopsy report on cricket legend Shane Warne from the forensic department at the Surat Thani Hospital southern Thailand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Warne died on Friday, March 4, 2022, from an apparent heart attack on the Thailand resort island of Koh Samui. He was 52. (AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)
A motorcycle leaves the parking lot of the Surat Thani Hospital where the body of cricket legend Shane Warne sent from the island of Koh Samui for an autopsy in Surat Thani province southern Thailand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Warne died on Friday, March 4, 2022, from an apparent heart attack on the Thailand resort island of Koh Samui. He was 52. (AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)
The exterior is seen of the mortuary building where the body of Shane Warne was sent from the island of Koh Samui for an autopsy in Surat Thani province southern Thailand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Warne died on Friday, March 4, 2022, from an apparent heart attack on the Thailand resort island of Koh Samui. He was 52. (AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)
A police officer collects a preliminary autopsy report on cricket legend Shane Warne from the forensic department at the Surat Thani Hospital southern Thailand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Warne died on Friday, March 4, 2022, from an apparent heart attack on the Thailand resort island of Koh Samui. He was 52. (AP Photo/Thanapat Cherajin)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shane Warne
    Shane Warne
    Australian former international cricketer

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand said Monday that an autopsy conducted on the body of Australian cricket star Shane Warne has concluded that he died of natural causes.

A statement issued by deputy national police spokesperson Kissana Pathanacharoen said the opinion issued by the doctor who carried out the autopsy has been conveyed to Warne’s family and the Australian Embassy. It said the family did not have any doubt that the 52-year-old cricketer, widely considered one of the sport's greatest spin bowlers, died of natural causes.

The statement, issued ahead of a planned police news conference, did not specify the cause of death. Preliminary evaluations from Thai authorities suggested Warne died from a heart attack.

Warne was found unresponsive in his hotel room on the Thai resort island of Samui on Friday and could not be revived at a nearby hospital. His body was transferred Sunday to the Thai mainland for an official autopsy at a state hospital.

The statement said police would conclude the autopsy report and send it to the prosecutor’s office as soon as possible, a standard procedure in cases of unexpected deaths.

There was no immediate information about when Warne’s body would be sent home to Australia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were