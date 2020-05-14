Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy, says he's 'tired of comparisons,' wants new identity with Redskins

Former LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss was one of the most surprising prospects to go undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft, but he at least managed to land on a team with a need at his position with the Washington Redskins.

Now trying to make the Washington roster, Moss told ESPN’s John Keim he’s looking to show he is something other than the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss:

"I'm just tired of the comparisons," he said. "Everybody keeps mentioning my father, mentioning his last name; but just the identity I want to make is my own identity. I look forward to making a name for myself."

Moss was widely seen as a draftable prospect after posting 570 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his final season at LSU, including a total of three touchdowns in the College Football Playoff. However, the discovery of a foot injury that required surgery at the NFL combine likely sank his draft value.

Still, a year as the top tight end on the most productive offense in modern NCAA history would make you think that the 22-year-old Moss has NFL-level talent.

Moss certainly seems to think so, telling ESPN he takes issue with the fact that some teams thought special teams players were more valuable than him:

"Having picked kickers and punters, special-teams guys getting picked over me, I definitely felt some type of way over it," he said. "It's no difference. I've always had to prove myself my whole life, having the last name I have. I always had to prove everybody wrong or just prove myself right my whole life."

Among the players to be drafted while Moss’ number went uncalled were three kickers and two punters. Even a long-snapper, LSU’s Blake Ferguson, was selected in the sixth round by the Miami Dolphins.

We’ll see if Moss can prove those teams wrong. He’ll be trying to do it on a team looking to exit its rebuilding stage with a young offensive core of quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Derrius Guice and wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Should Thaddeus Moss have been drafted in the 2020 NFL draft? He seems to think so. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

