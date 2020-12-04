Thackeray congratulates Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjitsinh Disale

Solapur ZP School teacher Ranjitsinh Disale (Photo/Governor of Maharashtra/Twitter)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Solapur ZP School teacher Ranjitsinh Disale who has been chosen for the coveted one million dollars Global Teacher Prize 2020.

Disale informed the CM that he will use seven crores prize money to increase education quality through the teacher innovation fund.

"Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray called Ranjitsinh Disale and congratulated him. During the conversation, Disale informed CM that he will use his 7 crores prize money to increase education quality through the teacher innovation fund," CMO said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also congratulated Disale for this achievement.

"Convey my heartiest greetings and felicitations to Shri Ranjitsinh Disale, a teacher from ZP school in Paritewadi, Solapur district on being chosen for the coveted 1 million dollars Global Teacher Prize 2020, which is awarded by the London-based Varkey Foundation," the Governor of Maharashtra tweeted.

"Shri Disale's work of generating interest about education among children from rural areas, through innovative ideas and use of technology is commendable and worthy of emulating by others," Governor of Maharashtra added. (ANI)