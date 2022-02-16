‘Tha God’s Honest Truth With Charlamagne Tha God’ Renewed for Season 2 at Comedy Central

MTV Entertainment Group announced that Comedy Central has renewed “Tha God’s Honest Truth With Charlamagne Tha God” for its second season, which will premiere this summer.

Created and hosted by Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey, “Tha God’s Honest Truth” is a weekly half-hour late night series featuring Charlamagne’s takes on various social issues through deep dives, sketches and social experiments. Season 1 guests included Kamala Harris, Ed Sheeran, Kevin Hart, Meagan Good, Chlöe Bailey and Soulja Boy.

Speaking to Variety in 2021, Charlamagne explained the bluntness of his tone and conversations on the show. “People have a perception of Blackness. People have a perception of hip hop. And they don’t understand that these are the conversations we are having all the time,” he said. “These are the conversations we are having on social media. These are the conversations that are happening in the barber shops and the beauty salons. These are the conversations that are happening in the music.”

Charlamagne executive produces “Tha God’s Honest Truth” alongside Stephen Colbert, showrunner Rachael Edwards, Aaron McGruder, Karen Kinney, James Dixon, Chris Lich, Norm Aladjem and MTV Entertainment Studios’ Ari Pearce and Kristyn Deignan.

“We are building a cultural institution with ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth,’ a destination for those who are unafraid to take on social issues with honest conversations meant to challenge, educate and, by the looks of the comments on IMDB, infuriate,” said Charlamagne. “It’s not easy getting a Season 2 of a TV show nowadays so I don’t take this blessing for granted at all! Salute to Rachael Edwards, Aaron McGruder, Stephen Colbert, MTV Entertainment Studios and the whole TGHT team who I could not do this without! I thank God for it all.”

“There is no one on television like Charlamagne,” said Colbert. “I’m excited to see what Truths Tha God gets Honest about in Season 2 of TGHT!”

“Charlamagne is shaking up the late-night landscape with his no-holds-barred approach to telling it like it is, and it’s struck a chord with audiences,” said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer at MTV Entertainment Group and head of unscripted entertainment and adult animation for Paramount Plus. “We are thrilled to build on our dynamic partnership with Charlamagne, Stephen Colbert, Aaron McGruder and Karen Kinney as we gear up for Season 2 of ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth.’”

