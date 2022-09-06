Thérèse Coffey, Kwasi Kwarteng and James Cleverly given key roles in Liz Truss’s new Cabinet

The new health secretary (PA)

Thérèse Coffey has been appointed as Health Secretary by the new Prime Minister Liz Truss, with Kwasi Kwarteng taking over as Chancellor and James Cleverly appointed to head the Foreign Office.

Mrs Coffey, a close friend and ally of Truss, will also be Deputy Prime Minister.

The former Department for Work and Pensions Secretary is considered to be among Ms Truss’s closest political allies and friends, with the pair entering Parliament at the same time in May 2010.

She told awaiting journalists outside Number 10 after being given the role: “I’m very excited thank you”.

Mr Cleverly, who previously held a junior foreign office post, did not stop to talk to journalists after being appointed as the new Foreign Secretary.

Suella Braverman, a one-time leadership candidate earlier in the summer, has been appointed home secretary, taking over from Priti Patel, who quit last night.

Mr Kwarteng takes over the role of Chancellor from Nadhim Zahawi who served over the summer after Rishi Sunak spectacularly resigned, a move which triggered the downfall of Boris Johnson.

Their appointments had been widely expected.

