UP TGT, PGT Recruitment: UPSESSB receives 11.84 lakh applications for 15,198 teacher, lecturer vacancies

The recruitment exam for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT/lecturer) in Uttar Pradesh is going to be conducted in August, reports said.

As many as 11.84 lakh applications have been received for 15,198 teacher vacancies in the state, Hindustan Times reported.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), Prayagraj, has received more than 45,000 applications for the 90 history lecturer posts while 16,848 applicants have applied for the 30 posts of lecturer (education).

The TGT commerce has a total of 135 vacancies for which 25,357 candidates have applied via post. As many as 75,026 applicants have applied for the 735 TGT biology posts.

Over 1 lakh candidates have also applied for 1,578 TGT social science posts (73 candidates vying for one post).

Similarly, several lakh candidates have applied for limited vacancies for trained graduate teacher posts in hindi, science and physical education .

There are 78 PGT sociology posts and 37,359 applicants have applied for the same. With 13,175 applications received for 13 posts of PGT home science, there will be around 1,013 candidates competing for one post.

For 38 PGT agriculture posts, a total of 9,176 applications have been received. For PGT maths, there are 99 posts but applications for only 29,759 have been received.

On 27 July, the UPSESSB released the admit cards for UP TGT and PGT exams. The examination for TGT posts will be conducted on 7 August and 8 August, whereas the PGT exams will be held on 17 August and 18 August.

