TGS Share Repurchase
Oslo, Norway (26 August 2021) – On period from 19 August 2021 to 25 August 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 61,185 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 96.4966 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 779,890 own shares, representing 0.665% of the total outstanding shares.
The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.
Overview of transactions
Date
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average share price per day (NOK)
Total daily transaction value (NOK)
19-Aug-21
20,000
96.4727
1,929,454
20-Aug-21
20,000
94.5655
1,891,310
24-Aug-21
20,000
98.3827
1,967,654
25-Aug-21
1,185
97.6600
115,727
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated)
653,605
116.4039
76,082,196
Accumulated under the buy-back program
714,790
114.6999
81,986,341
The issuer's holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 779,890 own shares, corresponding to 0.665% of TGS' share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
