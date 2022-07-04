TGS M&A Audiocast and Conference Call Details

TGS

OSLO, Norway (4 July 2022) – Following last week's M&A announcements, TGS will hold a conference call and audiocast on 5 July 2022 at CEST 14:00. Participants can access the audiocast to hear the audio and view the presentation by using this link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220705_1/ . In addition, those who choose to dial in by telephone can use the below dial-in instructions.

We encourage attendees to call 5-10 minutes before CET 14:00 to ensure registration and access.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions in writing through the audiocast or verbally through the telephone conference.

Telephone conference dial-in details:

PIN Code for all countries: 725691

NO: +47-21-956342

UK: +44-203-7696819

US: +1 646-787-0157

DK: +45 78768490

SE: +46-4-0682-0620

For more information, contact:

Sven Børre Larsen

CFO

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

E-mail: investor@tgs.com

