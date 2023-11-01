TGL: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new indoor high-tech golf series to start in January

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will launch their new indoor high-tech golf league, TGL, at the start of the year.

And the duo have already got 15 out of the world’s top 20 players to sign up to the new format, which will begin on January 9 and finish before the first Major of the year, the Masters, in April.

Among the players to have signed up are Masters champion Jon Rahm and European Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry.

And on the American side there are the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Each event will take place over 15 holes using a giant simulator at the Sofi Center in Palm Beach, Florida, which can house 1,600 spectators at a time.

There will be six four-man teams but only three of the four players in any team will play in any one event.

Woods and McIlroy have already got backing for their venture from the likes of the NBA’s Steph Curry as well as the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena.

All players will be mic’d up throughout the event which will take place over two sessions. The first is nine holes of triples where all three players will compete over alternate shots. The second takes place over six holes of singles with each player playing two holes each.