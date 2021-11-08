TGIF! QAnon Believers Are Saying Keith Richards is JFK Jr. In Disguise

Photo credit: Morne de Klerk - Getty Images

When the words "QAnon" and "theory" come up together in the same sentence, odds are that nothing good is going to come of it, and ignoring it is a perfectly wise course of action. But every once in a while, there's a whole new level of extraterrestrial that we simply must shout out for entertainment's sake. Here's what happened: After a sect of QAnon believers failed to predict the return of (the very deceased) John F. Kennedy Jr. at a Dallas gathering at Dealey Plaza, the group explained the misstep with the theory that JFK Jr. is actually still alive and disguised as Keith Richards, performing at a concert that happened later that evening.

Initially reported in Rolling Stone, the group descended on Dallas, Texas this week to await the return of the late George publisher. They gathered in Dealey Plaza, made an X with their bodies, adorned Tiffany blue bandanas, and waited for the big return on November 2. Kennedy, who died tragically in 1999, did not appear as the group predicted. But according to the reporting, members of the group explained it away in a Telegram chat. He couldn't both return as himself and in disguise as Richard, could he? Bonus: the group also believes Michael Jackson is Mick Jagger.

Members of the QAnon group who attended the concert pieced together this new theory after reviewing "numerological predictions and photos from the concert." While most of the comments come from Telegram, a messaging app similar to WhatsApp, the text "theory" is similar to other "celebrity disguise" theories that swirled earlier in the day at the in-person gathering. It probably goes without saying that there is no merit to any of this, but we're going to say it anyway, since the desperate desire for Kennedy's return is something that has been core to QAnon beliefs in the past few years.

The gathering in Dallas is the most recent example of the group's ongoing predictions of when the late Kennedy will "return." While Kennedy will decidedly not be making a return anytime soon, the theories of his whereabouts grow wilder and wilder. Oh, and in case anyone asks, LL Cool J is Marilyn Monroe. You heard it here first.

