TFSA Top Pick: $6,000 Invested in Q1 Is Worth More Than $50,000 Today

Chris MacDonald
·3 min read
TFSA and coins
TFSA and coins

Few stocks on the TSX have rebounded as impressively as Lightspeed POS (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD).

This stock has turned a $6,000 TFSA investment at pandemic lows in March into more than $50,000 today. This absolutely impressive return is possible for investors with the intestinal fortitude to buy beaten-up technology stocks when things look dire.

Lightspeed has turned out to be one of the best Canadian stocks over this period of time. Here’s why.

Business model core to this stock’s success

Lightspeed’s business model is one which has become highly sought after by growth investors. Lightspeed earns its revenue via subscriptions from largely locked-in clientele in the retail space. Concerns about how the coronavirus pandemic would affect retailers has been short-lived, considering how robust Lightspeed’s revenue growth has been through the pandemic.

This software-as-a-business (SAAS) model is similar in a way to fellow Canadian tech giant Shopify. When clients are grounded in a particular POS software or, in the case of Shopify, a full-service online store platform, churn rates turn out to be very low.

Given the relatively low cost of Lightspeed’s platform and the essential nature of this software, retailers pay this bill first. Bankruptcy rates have not materially impacted the company’s growth trajectory. On the contrary, companies are scrambling to find an edge to improve profitability by any means necessary. Lightspeed’s platform helps retailers do so.

Valuation still a big concern

This stock price increase hasn’t come without its own set of concerns about Lightspeed’s valuation today. The company is now trading at around 69 times sales at the time of writing. Shopify is at 78 times sales, so in these crazy times, some investors could say this stock is cheap.

All things considered, these software growth plays are trading in a similar way to such stocks near the dot-com bubble peak. Investors ought to take caution with such investments and ensure that owning a well-diversified portfolio, including a defensive core, is a part of their long-term investment strategy.

That said, TFSA investments should be rooted in growth stocks, given the value the TFSA provides in limiting capital gains taxes. Lightspeed has turned out to be a real winner. In this stock market, letting the winners run has proven to be the way to go. Accordingly, investors ought to consider picking up shares of Lightspeed or Shopify should these stocks experience dips. Focusing on U.S. technology names as well is a great strategy, given the outperformance U.S. technology stocks have shown.

The post TFSA Top Pick: $6,000 Invested in Q1 Is Worth More Than $50,000 Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

More reading

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tom Gardner owns shares of Shopify. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Shopify and Shopify. The Motley Fool owns shares of Lightspeed POS Inc.

The Motley Fool’s purpose is to help the world invest, better. Click here now for your free subscription to Take Stock, The Motley Fool Canada’s free investing newsletter. Packed with stock ideas and investing advice, it is essential reading for anyone looking to build and grow their wealth in the years ahead. Motley Fool Canada 2021

Latest Stories

  • Saints lose every running back on roster in Week 17 due to Alvin Kamara going on COVID-19 list

    The Saints may rely on Ty Montgomery as their primary running back in Week 17.

  • Dirk Nowitzki hated LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Heat: 'He couldn't stand it'

    J.J. Barea says the Heat gave Dirk Nowitzki plenty of motivation to win the 2011 NBA Finals.

  • Trevor Lawrence's post-Sugar Bowl Zoom news conference interrupted by woman criticizing his mustache

    Lawrence good-naturedly responded to the criticism after he heard it.

  • Canada preps for quarterfinal showdown with Czech Republic at world junior tournament

    Canada did the work to top its pool at the world junior men's hockey championship and earn an advantageous quarterfinal matchup with the Czech Republic. However, Canada head coach Andre Tourigny said the Czechs finishing fourth in their pool doesn't make them a pushover. "We need to remain humble," the coach said Friday. Saturday's other quarterfinal matchups will see Slovakia face the U.S., Russia take on Germany, and Sweden battle Finland. The semifinals will take place Monday, with the top-seeded winning quarter-final team playing the lowest-seeded team. The second-seeded team will play against the third-seeded team. The gold and bronze-medal games are Tuesday at Rogers Place. Quarterfinals are tense affairs that propel a country towards a medal game, and dash medal hopes. Canada was ousted from medal contention in a quarterfinal loss two years ago in Vancouver, where the host country fell 2-1 in overtime to eventual champion Finland. Canada (4-0) is favoured against the Czech Republic (2-2), but Tourigny points to the Czechs' 2-0 blanking of Russia in the preliminary round, and their strong five-on-five play in a tough pool. "The Czechs did us a favour by beating the Russians and showing how good they can be," Tourigny said. "There's no way we'll take them lightly." Canada may be down to a dozen forwards Saturday.  Alex Newhook suffered what looked like a shoulder injury in the first period of Thursday's 4-1 win over Finland and didn't skate Friday.  Tourigny called Newhook's chances of playing Saturday "50-50." "If it was today, he would not play," the coach said. Connor Zary, who started the tournament as Canada's 13th forward, will get more ice time if Newhook can't dress. The Calgary Flames prospect has talked with retired NHL veteran Shane Doan during the tournament.  Doan, who co-owns Zary's Kamloops Blazers club team, played for Canada in a Winter Olympics and in five world championships. "He said 'no matter what you've got to do, you've got to keep telling yourself you're going to be ready. You've got to write things down and remember those thing. Those things are little things you're going to do when that opportunity arises,'" Zary said.  "That's something I kind of took to heart and knew that no matter what, I'm going to get a chance to prove myself." Canada's speed up front — every forward is an NHL first-round draft pick — and a relentless forecheck has emerged as the host country's strengths. Pool A the easier of the two, Canada didn't get a real measure of itself until facing Finland. The Finns are capable of engaging Canada in all three zones, but the hosts didn't let them by dominating puck possession. Opposing teams haven't had the puck enough yet to get 20 shots on Canadian starter Devon Levi in a game. The 19-year-old's challenge has been staying warm and maintaining concentration through quiet stretches to make saves when needed. "It can be a be a tough situation when you don't have a shot for an extended period of time and suddenly have a scoring chance against, or you get buzzed in your zone, or you're penalty killing and you need to make the difference," Tourigny said.  "He did a really good job at it so far." The Czechs haven't finished in the medals since a bronze in 2005 and last won the tournament in 2001 in Moscow. Nine Czechs returned from the squad that lost 5-0 to Sweden in last year's quarterfinal in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Big-minute defenceman Michael Krutil returns to the Czech lineup Saturday after serving a one-game suspension for slew-footing. Krutil's defensive partner Radek Kucerik spent last season with the Saskatoon Blades and was coached by Canadian assistant coach Mitch Love. The Czechs split goaltending duties evenly in the preliminary round between Los Angeles Kings draft pick Lukas Parik and second-year netminder Nick Malik. Parik posted a 30-save shutout against Russia. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misstated the potential semifinal matchups.

  • Gregg Popovich says Becky Hammon could 'easily' handle head coaching job in NBA

    The Spurs assistant became the first woman to work as a head coach in a game earlier this week.

  • Dwayne Haskins made the decision easy for Ron Rivera

    Ron Rivera deserves credit for putting his foot down with Dwayne Haskins, but the QB's play on the field had more to do with it than his behaviour off it.&nbsp;

  • ‘That’s on me’: Powell to Raptors after 76ers loss

    Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell has gotten off to a slow start this season and after their third straight loss, he vowed to his team he would get better. Against the Knicks, Powell looked like the guy who averaged close to 20 points per game last season.

  • Fantasy Hockey: One value pick from each NHL team

    There's tons of value to be found throughout your fantasy hockey draft. Here's one player to target from each NHL team.

  • New PSG coach Pochettino wants 'combative' identity for team

    Mauricio Pochettino pledged to instil a “combative and attacking” identity for Paris Saint-Germain as he takes over as coach.The French champions announced the hiring of Pochettino — their former captain — on Saturday to replace the recently fired Thomas Tuchel.“This team has fantastic potential and my staff and I will do everything we can to get the best for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions,” Pochettino said. “We will also do our utmost to give our team the combative and attacking playing identity that Parisian fans have always loved.”Pochettino, who brought Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019, signed a contract to coach PSG through June 2022 with an option for an extra year, the club said.The 48-year-old Pochettino inherits a squad that is talented but underperforming — by PSG standards. It starts the new year in third place behind Lyon and Lille.His first training session is Sunday ahead of Wednesday's visit to Saint-Etienne. PSG faces Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16 in February and March.Pochettino played 95 games for PSG as a rugged central defender from 2001-03 and was a fan favourite.“I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes,” he said. “I return to the club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world’s most talented players.”Among those stars are Kylian Mbappé, Angel Di Maria and Brazilians Neymar and Marquinhos.During the recent break, Neymar was under scrutiny from media reports claiming he flouted pandemic warnings with a large New Year’s bash at or near his mansion in Rio de Janeiro state. Representatives for Neymar denied the star's links to the party.Tottenham fired Pochettino in November 2019, only months after the Champions League final appearance, where Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool.Similarly, Tuchel was fired four months after he led PSG to the 2020 Champions League final — losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.“The return of Mauricio fits perfectly with our ambitions and it will be another exciting chapter for the club and one I am positive the fans will enjoy,” PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said.PSG finished 2020 just one point back in third place in the French league after beating Strasbourg 4-0 on Dec. 23, but Tuchel was questioned after the game about comments he made to German broadcaster SPORT1.The German coach reportedly claimed that managing PSG was more akin to being a politician or a sports minister, such was the level of difficulty, and that he did not receive enough recognition for leading the club to its first Champions League final.PSG has struggled at times this season with four league defeats. It fell short against its main rivals, losing 1-0 at home to Lyon and Marseille, and drawing 0-0 at Lille. It also lost two of the first three games in the Champions League but ended up advancing to the knockout stage by topping its group.The season start was delayed after several players — including Neymar and captain Marquinhos — tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a club-sanctioned trip to the Spanish party resort of Ibiza.Tuchel also clashed with PSG sporting director Leonardo, who publicly rebuked him over comments made shortly before the end of the transfer window in October.Tuchel said he needed new recruits and that the club let players go too easily, such as 200-goal scorer Edinson Cavani and stalwart defender Thiago Silva. Their contracts were not renewed and both are doing well in the English Premier League. Goal-scoring winger Di Maria is also nearing the end of his contract.Pochettino was Tottenham's manager for five years after helping Southampton avoid relegation in the Premier League. He began his coaching career at Espanyol in 2009.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Texas fires football coach Tom Herman after 4 seasons

    AUSTIN, Texas — Texas fired football coach Tom Herman on Saturday after four seasons of failing to win a Big 12 championship and only one league title game appearance. Herman still had three seasons left on a guaranteed contract that was due to pay him more than $6 million per year, and the move means Texas will soon be on its fourth head coach since its last Big 12 title in 2009 under Mack Brown. Herman was supposed to end that drought. He was college football’s hottest young coach when Texas brought him from Houston to replace Charlie Strong in 2016. But Herman’s results never matched his swagger: He never had a losing season and won four bowl games at Texas, including last week's Alamo Bowl. But he couldn’t return the Longhorns to consistent league or national title contenders. He was just 1-4 against the archrival Oklahoma and leaves Texas 32-18 overall. In a statement Saturday, the school said while the team has made “measured progress," it was time to change. The decision came just a few weeks after athletic director Chris Del Conte said Herman would remain the coach. The statement said that after a review of the program, Del Conte recommended to school leadership that Herman be fired. Herman’s best season was 2018, the only time the Longhorn won the Big 12 title game while he was there. They finished that season with a dominating win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl that prompted quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s now-infamous “We’re ba-aack!” statement to a national television audience. Texas instead sunk back to the middle of the pack in the Big 12. The Longhorns reached as high as No. 8 early in the pandemic-stricken 2020 season before quickly fading. They were, in effect, eliminated from the Big 12 title game with a 23-20 home loss to Iowa State with two games left. Frustrated by the stagnation, Texas saw ominous signs. Several of the state’s top recruits have either pulled back from early commitments to the Longhorns or have already announced plans to head elsewhere. Texas had given Herman a two-year contract extension after the 2018 season and the parting means Texas owes him a buyout in excess of $15 million, and several million more to assistant coaches who had multiyear guaranteed contracts. Herman had just rebuilt his staff with seven new assistants, including new offensive and defensive co-ordinators, after the 2019 season. Those expenses come a few months after the athletic department announced dozens of layoffs and salary cuts because of the heavy economic damage from the pandemic. Texas could offer those contracts because the school operates one of the biggest, richest athletic departments in the country, and its fan base demands a level of excellence to scale. Herman, 45, seemed to be the sure-fire candidate to match results with the high expectations after two successful seasons at Houston. Yet there were moments that suggested he wasn’t ready for the Texas job when he got it and then struggled to grow into it. He taunted the Missouri quarterback in the waning minutes of a Texas Bowl win in 2017. He had a fiery confrontation with Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy after a tough road loss. In 2019, he head-butted his own players before a game, then flipped a double-barrelled obscene hand gesture toward television cameras during live broadcast of national signing day. And 2020 challenged him in ways that had nothing to do with football. When protests erupted nationally erupted after the death of George Floyd, Herman joined his players in a march from campus to the state capitol in a demonstration against police brutality and and racial injustice. Herman then faced intense criticism from fans, and pressure from the administration, when the players didn’t join the traditional postgame singing of “The Eyes of Texas” school song for several games in protest over racist elements of the song’s past. ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press

  • Leverkusen misses chance to reclaim lead in Bundesliga

    BERLIN — Bayer Leverkusen missed the chance to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga by slumping to a 2-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt as the league resumed from its winter break on Saturday.Nadiem Amiri scored one of the goals of the season with his heel after being played in brilliantly by the 17-year-old Florian Wirtz in the 10th minute. Frankfurt fought back to deservedly deal Leverkusen its first away defeat of the season and its second straight loss.Leverkusen had been unbeaten before it lost the league lead with a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in their last game before the seasonal break. Bayern can now move five points clear of Leverkusen with a win over lowly Mainz on Sunday, while Leipzig can also take advantage of Leverkusen’s loss against Stuttgart later Saturday.Goals from Amin Younes in the 22nd and an own-goal from Edmond Tapsoba in the 54th were enough for Frankfurt, which profited from Leverkusen’s lack of left backs. Both Wendell and Daley Sinkgraven were out with the coronavirus.On-loan Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored one goal after setting up another for Sheraldo Becker as high-flying Union Berlin moved fourth with a 2-0 win at Werder Bremen.Union, which was only promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time last year, is targeting survival in its second season – especially with no fans allowed at games due to the coronavirus – but now its fans watching from afar are dreaming of European qualification.Also Saturday, Borussia Mönchengladbach beat Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 and Cologne lost 1-0 at home to Augsburg. Freiburg won 3-1 at Hoffenheim.Schalke was visiting Hertha Berlin later, hoping to end its club-record run of 29 games without a win in the Bundesliga. The league record is 31.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Texas fires head coach Tom Herman after 4 seasons

    The news comes four days after Texas trounced Colorado 55-23 in the Alamo Bowl to finish the 2020 season with a 7-3 record. 

  • Barcelona’s Coutinho out for 3 months after knee surgery

    BARCELONA, Spain — Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery on his left knee, Barcelona said Saturday.The 28-year-old Coutinho underwent "a successful operation on the external meniscus of his left knee," the club said in a statement.Coutinho hurt his knee toward the end of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Eibar.Coutinho became Barcelona’s most expensive signing when the club paid Liverpool 160 million euros ($192 million) in January 2018.But after a disappointing season-and-a-half, Coutinho was loaned to Bayern Munich. He helped the German club win the Champions League earlier this year and scored two goals in an 8-2 rout of Barcelona in the quarterfinals.He returned to his parent club this season and has scored three goals.His loss compounds Barcelona’s injury trouble. It has also lost forward Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique to serious injuries this season.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Aussie pro surfer displays life-saving skills in daring beach rescue

    Australian pro surfer Mikey Wright has garnered world-wide praise after thrusting himself into the water to save a woman caught in dangerous surf.   Wright, the brother of women's World Surfing Champion Tyler Wright, had been walking along a Hawaiian beach (on Oahu's north shore) with his sister and wife Shenay when they and others spotted a beachgoer struggling against the current.  WATCH | Australian surfer rescues beachgoer from strong Hawaiian currents: Footage posted by Wright to Instagram shows people at the beach running into the water in an attempt to rescue the woman. But, as the waves drag the woman farther out into the rough waters and she continues to struggle, Wright realized that he too might need to intervene.  "Going to need to be saved," said Wright, tossing his phone to Shenay and jumping into action. Even as a voice around him can be heard saying, "You can't save her," Wright seemingly remained unconcerned for his own safety, and tossed his shirt aside before jumping a fence and darting to the rescue.  Diving into the water, Wright can be seen navigating a series of rocks and shielding the woman with his own body from the crashing waves before safely pulling her to safety.  "Look, it was an intense situation," said Tyler, recounting the events to an Australian morning show on Jan. 1. "But he is a water man, this is what we have been doing since we were kids. We have surf life-saving skills" Following the rescue Wright posted his video on social media with the caption: "Hold my beer." His sister was a little more colourful with her choice of caption: "Closing out 2020 with some hero s**t." The world was quick to take notice with surfing legend Mike Fanning, among others, celebrating Wright's bravery: "Wow that could have ended really badly. Well done." Wright and Tyler were in Hawaii for the Pipeline Masters event, held just before Christmas. Wright placed 17th in the event, while his sister won the first women's tour title at Hawaii's famed pipeline break.

  • Former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink to manage League One team

    BURTON, England — Former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been reappointed as manager of relegation-threatened Burton Albion in England's third division.The 48-year-old Hasselbaink managed Burton to the fourth-division title in 2014-15, earning promotion to League One. He later left to manage Queens Park Rangers.Burton was stuck in last place as it prepared to face Oxford United on Saturday.“We know there is enough quality in the playing squad but that's not reflected in where we are in the table so there is a lot of hard work to be done,” Hasselbaink said.Avoiding relegation will entail “underachieving” players returning “to their normal ability,” he added.Hasselbaink played for Leeds United and Atlético Madrid before joining Chelsea in 2000. He ended his first season at Stamford Bridge as the Premier League's top scorer with 23 goals.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • 4 EPL players breach lockdown with party; another game off

    LONDON — Four Premier League players from Tottenham and West Ham broke English lockdown laws by gathering inside a house together over Christmas just after the government had tightened coronavirus restrictions in response to a new transmissible variant.The revelation came as the league was forced to call off a third game this week, with a worsening COVID-19 outbreak at Fulham leading to Sunday’s game at Burnley being postponed.Tottenham and West Ham condemned the inter-household mixing by their players, which was revealed by a photo posted on social media.Tottenham trio Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso were pictured close together with West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini and other people inside a home.The restrictions imposed in the London area prevent people from visiting another house, apart from someone in a support bubble.“We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period,” Tottenham said in a statement.None of the three players started Saturday's match against Leeds, although Reguilon was on the bench.“The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example," Tottenham said. “The matter will be dealt with internally.”West Ham expressed disappointment with Lanzini and said he had been “strongly reminded of his responsibilities" to following the protocols.The controversy comes amid questions about whether the Premier League should suspend the competition like last season during the pandemic.Additional coronavirus infections were detected after further testing at Fulham following the postponement of Wednesday's game against Tottenham.“Following Fulham’s request to rearrange the Burnley fixture, the Premier League’s board has taken into consideration further independent medical advice and decided to postpone the game due to the exceptional circumstances of the ongoing outbreak at the club,” the league said."With the health of players and staff the priority, the League and Fulham will agree a further action plan to control the outbreak to allow the club to resume their season safely. Players and staff will now be retested as part of a revised testing schedule."___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press

  • CFP Overreaction: Buckeyes bash Tigers, Tide rolls Irish

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde from Sports Illustrated spin an instant reaction episode for the ages following the Rose and Sugar Bowl semifinal games. Justin Fields and the Buckeyes tasted sweet revenge in New Orleans as they dominated Clemson 49-28. Where does the Ohio State quarterback’s 6 touchdowns rank among the all-time playoff performances?  In the Rose Bowl Game, Alabama cruised to a 31-14 victory over Notre Dame to set up an offensive showdown in the title game. When can we expect more parity in college football?  Make sure to stick around for the breakdown of the bowl fight between Mississippi State and Tulsa as well as a quick preview of the National Championship. 

  • Damian Lillard reaches 15,000 points, Blazers beat Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO — Damian Lillard joined Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler as the only Portland players to score 15,000 points for the franchise, finishing with 34 as the Trail Blazers spoiled Golden State's home opener with a 123-98 win over the Warriors on Friday night.“Fifteen thousand is a huge accomplishment, something that I’m proud of but my work is far from done,” Lillard said.CJ McCollum added 28 points for Portland, knocking down 4 of 5 3-pointers early as the Trail Blazers hit 10 of 15 from long range to start the game. McCollum became the second player in NBA history to make 25 or more over the first five games of a season.Stephen Curry did it twice. He shot just 4 for 12 from deep and had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins scored 15 and Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 10 points in his first home game with the team.Golden State finally got back to Chase Center for its first home game in a 297-day span. But the Warriors took another lopsided loss following a 2-2 road trip in which they were outscored by 65 points in defeats at Brooklyn and Milwaukee then won at Chicago and Detroit by a combined 11 points."They came out smoking hot, they were making everything," coach Steve Kerr said.Lillard, from the Warriors’ former city of Oakland, shot 11 for 21 with six 3-pointers and also dished out eight assists. He averaged 43.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists in three games against the Warriors last season — including a 61-point performance on Jan. 20, 2020.Draymond Green didn't score and had four rebounds, four assists and four fouls over nearly 18 minutes making his season debut for Golden State, his first game since Feb. 27 against the Los Angeles Lakers and a stretch of 309 days. He had been sidelined the first four games by a right foot injury after being delayed starting training camp because he had the coronavirus.“Draymond just looks like he’s getting his wind. He looked like a guy who missed training camp and has been working his way to get onto the floor,” Kerr said. “It looked like an exhibition-style game for him. That’s not a criticism, it’s just where he is physically.”No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman gave Golden State a scare when he went down grabbing his left ankle late before walking off on his own. It wasn't serious and he is expected to play Sunday.Images of the late Clifford Robinson wearing both Warriors and Blazers jerseys were shown on the big screen during a first-quarter break. He died Aug. 29 at age 53.NO FANSThe Warriors moved their championship banners down beneath one basket, a nice touch for fans to glimpse on TV.NEW YEAR’S HOOPSThe Warriors played at home on New Year’s Day for just the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since a 125-93 win against the Kansas City Kings in 1982 for the 499th career coaching victory by Warriors Hall of Famer Al Attles.Golden State hadn't played Jan. 1 since 2011 at Miami.“I’m happy the year is ending, like most people. It’s been a lousy year for everybody,” Kerr said leading into the game. “As a coach my job is to remind our players that better times are ahead, on and off the court. On the court we had the worst record in the league in 2020. ... If you look at the off-the-court stuff, there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccines and with just a glimpse of the future and we’ve got to all continue to try to inspire others to be smart, be safe, try to protect each other, wear our masks and be really patient and understand that we’re all going to get through this eventually. It’s not going to happen overnight.”TIP-INSTrail Blazers: F Rodney Hood was limited to five minutes because of a cramp in his left quadriceps. ... Drexler scored 18,040 points. In Lillard's 620th game played, he tied Larry Bird as 21st-fastest in NBA history to score 15,000 points and fourth among active players behind LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony. ... Anthony's 18 points gave him 26,499 and he passed Tim Duncan (26,496) for 14th place on the all-time NBA scoring list.Warriors: The Warriors began 3 for 12 to fall behind 22-7. ... Golden State played its first home game since March 10 against the Clippers. ... Curry has made a franchise-record 76 straight free throws. Curry hasn’t missed at the line since March 29, 2019, vs. Memphis, then began the current streak that same game. ... Andrew Wiggins (15 points) has scored in double figures every game so far. ... C Marquese Chriss underwent surgery Thursday to stabilize his right ankle joint after a suffering an ankle and fibular fracture during practice in Chicago on Dec. 26. He will immediately begin rehab and is slated to be re-evaluated in about three months.UP NEXTAfter the rivals’ first meeting in nearly a year since Portland’s 129-124 overtime win at home on Jan. 20, 2020, they meet for the second game of their series Sunday night back at Chase Center as Golden State continues a season-high stretch with seven straight home games.“The nice thing is cutting back on the travel,” Kerr said.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJanie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Anthony Davis, LeBron James help Lakers rally past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO — Anthony Davis had 35 points and 11 rebounds, and LeBron James added 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Friday night.The Lakers closed with a 9-0 run for their second victory over the Spurs in three days.Keldon Johnson had a career-high 26 points and added 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for San Antonio.Johnson blocked James’ layup attempt, but Kyle Kuzma tipped in the follow to give the Lakers a 105-103 lead with 53.9 seconds remaining. James followed with a layup, and Davis closed the scoring with two free throws.SUNS 106, NUGGETS 103DENVER (AP) — Chris Paul hit a clutch jumper with 7.3 seconds remaining after a successful coach’s challenge on the other end and Phoenix beat Denver to improve to 5-1 for the first time since 2009-10.With Phoenix leading 102-100 with around 30 seconds remaining, Mikal Bridges was called for a foul that would’ve sent Gary Harris to the line. But Suns coach Monty Williams successfully challenged the play, with replays showing Bridges slid underneath Harris with no contact.Phoenix won the jump ball and Paul hit a jumper to send the Suns to the victory after blowing a 16-point lead. Jamal Murray’s shot at the buzzer rimmed out.Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker added 22, and Paul 21 for Phoenix, which won the night before in Utah. The red-hot Suns have won 13 of their last 14 dating to their perfect stint inside the NBA bubble.Murray returned from a bruised right elbow and found his range early, scoring 14 of his 31 points in the first quarter. Denver fell to 1-4.BUCKS 128, BILLS 96MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and Milwaukee used torrid 3-point shooting to blast short-handed Chicago.Milwaukee shot 22 of 45 from 3-point range, and Antetokounmpo was two assists from a second straight triple-double. The reigning two-time MVP had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists Wednesday in a 119-108 loss at Miami.The Bucks have beaten the Bulls 11 straight times, the second-longest winning streak by either team in the history of this series.Chicago played its second straight game without forwards Lauri Markkanen and Chandler Hutchison as well as guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Tomas Satoransky as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols related to COVID-19. Markkanen is the Bulls’ second-leading scorer (17.3) and top rebounder (6.8).Zach LaVine had 16 points for the Bulls.WIZARDS 130, TIMBERWOLVES 109MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bradley Beal had 31 points and seven assists and Washington beat Minnesota without Russell Westbrook for its first victory in six games this season.Westbrook sat out for rest on the second game of a back-to-back,, but the Wizards (1-5) didn’t look like the same team that lost the night before at home to Chicago.Thomas Bryant added 18 points and seven rebounds for Washington.Malik Beasley scored 21 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves who have lost three in a row with star centre Karl-Anthony Towns missing all three games because of a dislocated left wrist.MAVERICKS 93, HEAT 83DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to lead Dallas past Miami.Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points to helps the Mavericks rebound from a 118-99 loss at home to Charlotte on Wednesday night.Bam Adebayo scored 19 points for Miami, and Avery Bradley had 15 for Miami. Jimmy Butler scored two points, both on free throws, while playing 27 minutes in his first appearance since playing only the first half on Christmas against New Orleans because of a sprained right ankle.JAZZ 106, CLIPPERS 100SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mike Conley made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 33 points to lead Utah past Los Angeles.Conley also had seven assists, and Donovan Mitchell added 15 points for the Jazz. Derrick Favours chipped in with 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench in Utah's first home victory of the season.Paul George had 25 points, eight rebounds and six steals to lead Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard added 20 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. The Clippers shot 38.8% from the field.PISTONS 96, CELTICS 93DETROIT (AP) — Jeremi Grant scored 24 pointsand Detroit for the first time in five games this season, beating Boston.Derrick Rose and rookie Saddiq Bey each added 17 points for the.Jayson Tatum had 28 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 25, but missed a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.GRIZZLIES 108, HORNETS 93CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and undermanned Memphis beat Charlotte.Memphis had seven players ruled out for various health reasons and dressed just nine. Kyle Anderson added 18 points and a career-best 11 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke had 15 points.Bismack Biyombo led Charlotte with 16 points and 12 rebounds.HAWKS 114, NETS 96NEW YORK (AP) — De’Andre Hunter scored 23 points help Atlanta beat Brooklyn,Trae Young added 21 points and John Collins had 20 for Atlanta. The Hawks improved to 4-1, splitting a back-to-back set with Brooklyn at Barclays Center.Kevin Durant scored 28 points for the Nets. They have lost three of four.TRAIL BLAZERS 123, WARRIORS 98SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Damian Lillard joined Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler as the only Portland players to score 15,000 points for the franchise, finishing with 34 as the Trail Blazers spoiled Golden State’s home opener.CJ McCollum added 28 points for Portland, knocking down 4 of 5 3-pointers early as the Trail Blazers hit 10 of 15 from long range to start the game.Stephen Curry had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins scored 15 and Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 10 points in his first home game with the team.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Justin Fields' heroic effort lifts Ohio State to showdown with Alabama

    Against Clemson in a revenge game, Fields took a massive hit and kept on coming — and now, it appears we have a legitimate title-game matchup.