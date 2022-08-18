TfL Covid absences surge past last year’s total with 1,634 recorded in the last three months

TfL has had to deal with a litany of staff absences (AFP via Getty Images)

Transport for London (TfL) has already suffered more staff Covid absences this year than the whole of 2021, new figures have revealed.

A Freedom of Information request by the Standard, has found there have been 4,716 TfL absences across train operators and other staff members up to the end of July - these figures do not include bus drivers.

For 2021, the numbers, which relate to incidents of staff testing positive for Covid rather than days missed, show a total of 4,512.

From May to the end of last month, a total of 1,634 absences were recorded by TfL with 871 reported in July.

A peak of 1,035 absences were reported in January this year, which included 836 train operators.

Last December alone, however, the rise in the Omicron variant caused 1,563 train operator absences, 2,132 overall.

If absences continue at the average rate this year (673 per month), 2022 may end with 8,084 reported incidents across the entire year, almost double that of 2021.

These figures come as TfL’s long-term future remains uncertain. Earlier this month, the Government offered a reported 20-month £3.6billion funding deal which TfL has yet to accept.

London’s transport network will be shutdown on Friday as 10,000 members of the RMT union working on the Tube, as well as 400 Overground staff working at Arriva Rail London, will strike for 24 hours in separate disputes over jobs and pay.

The industrial action falls between two 24-hour walkouts by RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operators on Thursday and Saturday.

TfL has been approached for comment.