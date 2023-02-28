TfL boss urges unions to call off Budget day Tube strikes

Tube unions have been urged to halt a proposed strike on Budget day (AFP via Getty Images)

London’s transport commissioner called on a Tube union on Tuesday to call off a proposed strike that is set to bring the network to a near standstill on Budget day.

Tube drivers belonging to Aslef are due to walk out for 24 hours on Wednesday March 15 in an ongoing dispute about the perceived threat to staff pensions and changes to working conditions.

The RMT union is expected to announce this afternoon whether its members – primarily station staff – will join the walkout, which is already expected to bring the Underground to a near standstill.

Transport for London commissioner Andy Lord told the Standard: “I would encourage all unions not to take industrial action. Nobody wins.

“At a time when we are trying to grow our ridership and grow our revenues, taking industrial action is the last thing we all need.”

The row over pensions resulted in six RMT Tube strikes last year and remains unresolved. An extended deadline that was set for today for the Government and TfL to agree a way forward on possible pension reform has been extended until March 17.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Our [TfL] workers worked incredibly hard during the pandemic. They should be rewarded rather than having this sword of Damocles hanging over their head. It doesn’t save TfL or the Government any money, so I’m hoping the Government reconsiders.

“We have given the Government a number of options… it’s up to the Government now to come back to TfL about what they want to do.”

Aslef called the March 15 strike because it said TfL chiefs had failed to accept the principle that any changes to pensions or working conditions should only happen by agreement.

TfL published a 69-page “pensions option paper” last October, as required under the terms of its Government covid bailouts. TfL spends about £330m a year on pensions – down from £400m when the Government first demanded savings.

The pensions paper said the requirement for TfL to cut a further £100m from the cost of running the pension scheme was “neither reasonable nor fair” and would result in it becoming “significantly less generous” than other public sector schemes.

Mr Lord said: “We have not proposed any changes to the pension scheme. If Aslef are going on strike because of that, they should call it off straight away.

“The deadline has moved, and I don’t think there is anything material that would cause them to be concerned at this stage.”

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s organiser on the Underground, said: “Aslef are looking for an unequivocal commitment that changes will only be made by agreement. TfL and the government just pushing the announcement back by a couple of weeks doesn’t change anything.

“We have always been clear that we are prepared to talk and negotiate, but we will never accept detrimental changes being imposed on our members. To avoid strike action, all management need to do is make that commitment.”

The Tube strike is due to be followed on March 16 by the first in a renewed series of national rail strikes in a long-running dispute over pay.

The RMT has announced action on 14 train firms on March 16, March 18, March 30 and April 1. RMT members at Network Rail are also due to walk out on March 16, followed by a series of overtime bans.

Network Rail chiefs have criticised the RMT for orchestrating a “sham” response to the two-year pay offer, which it rejected without holding a ballot of members.

Network Rail said it hoped an additional 1,000 trains would run on strike days, but widespread disruption is likely.