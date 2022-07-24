TFI International (TSE:TFII) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, TFI International (TSE:TFII) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TFI International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$766m ÷ (US$5.9b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, TFI International has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Transportation industry.

In the above chart we have measured TFI International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TFI International.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at TFI International. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 82%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at TFI International thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what TFI International has. And a remarkable 334% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if TFI International can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with TFI International and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

