Tezos bringing NFTs to the Grammys via partnership with OneOf

The Recording Academy and the Grammy Awards have partnered with music NFT platform OneOf to bring NFTs to the music industry’s biggest awards event.

The multi-year partnership will see NFT platform OneOf bring digital collectables and experiences that celebrate Grammy winners and nominees to future events.

OneOf, which raised more than $60m earlier this year, is built on the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain and is designed specifically with the music industry in mind.

Further details on the collection will be unveiled in January ahead of the 64th Grammy Awards where the NFTs will debut. Grammy Awards will also release NFTs for the 65th and 66th Award events.

The Recording Academy praised the “sustainable approach” OneOf has adopted when developing its NFT platform, which is possible via Tezos‘ approach towards environmental issues and focus on green energies.

Lin Dai, co-founder of OneOf, spoke of how NFTs can help the music industry grow and expand.

“If used to their full potential, NFTs will empower the music industry in a way few other technologies ever have,” he said.

“It is our great honour to work with this prestigious organisation to help shepherd this bright future to the industry.”

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from NFT sales will go towards a native scholarship fund.