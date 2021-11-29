Teyana Taylor posts emergency room photo, tells fans her body 'shut down' before concert

Teyana Taylor sent an Instagram message to fans from a hospital emergency room Sunday explaining that her body "shut down" before taking the concert stage on Saturday night.

The "Wake Up Love" singer, who is married to newly crowned "Dancing With the Stars" champion Iman Shumpert, was forced to pull out of her Nov. 27 Femme It Forward performance at Foxwood's Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut for immediate treatment.

Taylor, 30, posted Sunday's Instagram photo from the emergency room bed flashing a peace sign with one hand, with an IV connected to the other arm. "My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago," Taylor wrote in the caption where she thanked fans for their support. "My body actually low key betrayed me."

Taylor, who performed in a 2017 concert with a broken foot, expressed sadness over missing her concert date on The Last Rose Petal concert tour which began in September.

"I've been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%," Taylor wrote to fans. "So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night."

After spending Saturday night in the hospital getting "the proper fluids and nutrients back into my body," Taylor said she will take "the next few days off to continue to recover."

The singer promised to return to the Connecticut arena for a rescheduled show "better than ever," with tickets from Saturday's show honored.

The Femme It Forward Instagram page featured Taylor's emergency room photo in a Sunday post asking for "healing prayers."

"We watched her try to defy (her) body to get on stage @Foxwoods to not let down her fans, but she physically couldn’t do it." the post read. "Sometimes we think that artists are superheroes because we’re super fans, but they are human just like us."

OMGGGGGG JAJSNSMAKAMNANAMSMS SNSNANSNSNSNSNSNSNANSNAN 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 omgggggg!!!!! YESSSSSSSSSSSS! — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) November 23, 2021

Last week, Taylor tweeted her excitement over Shumpert's surprise "DWTS" win, writing "omgggggg!!!!! YESSSSSSSSSSSS!" along with multiple mind-blown and hearts-aflame emojis.

