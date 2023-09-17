Teyana Taylor Confirms Separation from Husband Iman Shumpert: 'Still the Best of Friends’

The singer and former NBA player wed in 2015 and share two children, Rue Rose, 3, and Junie, 6

Teyana Taylor/Instagram Teyana Taylor announced her separation from husband Iman Shumpert on Instagram Sunday.

Teyana Taylor has announced that she and Iman Shumpert are separated after seven years of marriage.

“In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” Taylor, 32, wrote in a post on Instagram Sunday. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.”

She continued, “Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

The “Wake Up Love” singer and the former NBA player Shumpert, who wed in 2015, share two children, Rue Rose, 3, and Iman "Junie" Tayla, 6. In her post, Taylor added that she and Shumpert, 33, kept their separation private at first, which was why “we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

“The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved,” she continued. “I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye! 😘❤️🌹.”

Shumpert did not share a statement on his own Instagram, nor did he comment on Taylor’s.

Teyana Taylor Instagram Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert pose with their two daughters.

Prior to announcing their separation, Taylor’s last post featuring her husband was on his birthday in June. She called him a “king” in the lengthy caption as she described him as “one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received.”

“Your birthday will always be one of my favorite days…Because on this day 33 years ago a super dope human being was born. My best friend, my husband, my children’s dad, my other half,” she continued. “Crazy how ya bday feels like my day cause you a gift.”

As for Shumpert, his last post about his wife came on Mother’s Day in May. He celebrated the mother of his two children, writing, “Your strength, persistence and patience has never ceased to amaze me.”

He continued in the caption, “As we continue to celebrate you year in and year out for being all you can be I love that we take time every year for this holiday. Your lil head fits all of the hats no matter the size…but there’s something so beautiful about that mommy hat, so pure and so forever! Keep on pushing the love and creating the memories that remind us what this life is about. We love you.”



George Pimentel/Getty Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend the amfAR Gala in 2018.

Though Taylor and Shumpert are no longer romantically involved, the singer made it clear in her statement that their priority remains their two daughters.

In April, she told PEOPLE that her “babies are good” and remarked at how quickly they’re “getting big” — Rue Rose, especially.

"My youngest is talking too much," Taylor joked. "I can't believe she's a talking two. She is a talking two, for sure!"

