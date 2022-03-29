TextUs Launches Campaigns Pro as Premium Add-On to Text Messaging Platform

TextUs announces the addition of enhanced campaign features as part of its latest product release, Campaigns Pro

TextUs Campaigns Pro

Take your text campaigns to the next level with rich media, multivariate creative testing and analytics. Users will have full transparency into their best performing campaigns and ultimately, drive higher deliverability, have better contact engagement and maximize conversion.

Campaigns Pro Multivariate Testing with Analytics

Multivariate testing allows users to create up to 3 campaign creatives. Robust campaign analytics will show which message received the best response and clickthrough rate.

Denver, Colorado, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs is proud to announce its latest premium product release, Campaigns Pro. This is the first of its kind in the industry, allowing users of its text messaging and communications platform to utilize advanced campaign features that drive higher response rates and overall engagement.

With Campaigns Pro, TextUs users will have the ability to send images, videos, GIFs and PDFs within campaign messages. Additionally, TextUs will provide users with branded registered links and clickthrough tracking. These unique features provide richer experiences that ultimately drive higher deliverability, better contact engagement and maximize conversion.

In addition to support for rich media in campaign messaging, Campaigns Pro will allow for testing of up to 3 campaign creatives. Users will be able to build campaigns with these three different creatives, and evaluate post-send analytics such as response rate and link clickthrough rate. This feature will provide users visibility into their top performing text messages so that they can better apply best practices to future campaigns across their organization.

“We’re excited to bring Campaigns Pro to market and lead the industry in delivering powerful new capabilities that improve the performance and accountability of messaging campaigns,” says Doug Render, TextUs SVP of Product. “Campaigns Pro will ultimately provide a more emotive, engaging experience for recipients of those campaigns,” Render notes.

Campaigns Pro is available as a paid premium add-on for current TextUs customers.

More information about TextUs Campaigns Pro can be found by visiting https://textus.com/next/campaigns-pro/

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading conversational texting platform that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, leads and employees. TextUs integrates with several applicant tracking systems (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. The company serves many different verticals such as sales, staffing and recruiting, SaaS, higher education, corporate human resources, healthcare, property management, financial services, nonprofits, and more. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers business-class text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their customers in real time. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.

