TextUs Integration with Microsoft Dynamics Expands to All New and Current Customers

Denver, Colorado, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs is proud to announce its completed integration with Microsoft Dynamics, bringing its leading text messaging platform to Microsoft’s collection of intelligent business applications. This integration is now available to all new and existing TextUs users and is configured from the Integration Settings directly within customers’ TextUs accounts.

Together, TextUs + Microsoft Dynamics enables sales and customer service teams to send and receive real-time, two-way text messages from Microsoft Dynamics to enhance communication workflows and boost response rates. Text conversations are logged back into Microsoft Dynamics, making SMS a seamless extension of current business systems, and streamlining data into one system of record. Further, TextUs keeps teams informed so they can engage prospects and customers more effectively.







Key Features of TextUs + Microsoft Dynamics:

Conversational Texting. Increase prospect and customer engagement by adding two-way texting to Microsoft Dynamics, and use built-in quick text features for a fully integrated experience.

Rich Texting Capabilities. Increase sales engagement and efficiency with message templates, rich media, link tracking, and more.

Seamless Contact Import. Save time by seamlessly importing contact numbers from Microsoft Dynamics into TextUs.

Conversation Logging. Keep your team on the same page by auto-logging text communications back into Microsoft Dynamics for a single system of record.







“Texting has become an integral part of sales communication strategy,” notes Martin Payne, CEO at TextUs. “We are excited to deliver this integration to the many teams using Microsoft Dynamics to better enhance their workflows and reach more prospects and customers more effectively through two way SMS. This integration will provide Dynamics users with an integrated, native feel texting solution that will enhance overall communication and productivity.”

More information about the TextUs + Microsoft Dynamics integration can be found at https://textus.com/integrations/microsoft-dynamics.

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading conversational messaging platform that enables organizations to have engaging real-time message-based conversations with their customers, candidates, and employees across their entire journey with the organization. With seamless integrations to the top applicant tracking systems (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, texting is an easy and seamless extension of current business systems and day to day workflows. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers business text messaging combined with automated features to connect businesses with their customers in real time, making users more productive and driving better results to their bottom line. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.







