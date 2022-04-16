Texts show Utah Sen. Lee's early work to overturn election

·2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Sen. Mike Lee worked on early efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, helping push legally dubious schemes to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, before he shifted course and quickly backed away.

His efforts, revealed in text messages obtained by the House panel investigating the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, drew quick condemnation Friday from his reelection challengers.

Text messages between the Republican senator and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows detail how Lee encouraged top Trump advisers to embrace Sidney Powell, a Republican lawyer who later spread wild and baseless claims of a rigged election.

The messages from Lee to Meadows — and messages from Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy to Meadows — were reported on and published Friday by CNN.

They show Lee’s efforts to assist Trump began Nov. 7 and included early support for Powell. Later, Lee explored a plan to encourage state legislatures to alter the outcome of the 2020 election by appointing alternate electors.

At one point, Lee said he was working “14 hour days” assisting Trump. At another he asked Meadows, “Please tell me what I should be saying.”

By mid-November, however, the messages show Lee beginning to lose confidence in Powell and, eventually, the alternate electors plan. He also questioned efforts to object to the vote certification after no evidence of widespread fraud emerged.

“I only know that this will end badly for the President unless we have the Constitution on our side,” Lee wrote to Meadows.

He and Roy did not join congressional Republicans who objected to the results when they were certified in January.

Still, Lee’s Republican primary opponent Becky Edwards, a former state lawmaker, said the messages show Lee “researched overturning a lawful, democratic election for partisan and political gain ... he allowed the situation to continue and enabled those seeking to keep themselves in power, no matter the consequences.”

Ally Isom, a former gubernatorial deputy chief of staff who is also challenging Lee, said the messages show he is “more concerned with playing DC games” than with representing people in Utah. “I am a classic conservative,” she said in a statement.

Independent Evan McMullin, a former presidential candidate, also criticized Lee on Twitter.

Lee’s spokesman, for his part, said the senator did follow the Constitution and the messages “tell the same story Sen. Lee told from the floor of the Senate the day he voted to certify the election results.”

Lee's messages are the latest example of high-profile Republicans pushing Meadows to challenge the election results.

Last month, The Washington Post and CBS reported that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, also texted Meadows repeatedly imploring him to act to overturn the 2020 election. Her involvement in the efforts have raised concerns about her husband’s potential involvement in any cases involving the election or the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Former NHL pest Sean Avery causes fuss in New York courtroom

    Sean Avery stayed on brand during his appearance in court this week.