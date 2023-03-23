Texts show it was unreasonable for Bruce Lehrmann not to file defamation claim within year, defence says

Photograph: Jeremy Piper/AAP

Lawyers for Network Ten have questioned “how on Earth” it was reasonable for Bruce Lehrmann to sit on his hands and not file a defamation claim for 12 months, despite being told he had a “red hot defamation case”, was going to “make millions” and that he didn’t need to worry about a criminal prosecution.

Lehrmann is trying to convince the federal court to give him an extension to the usual 12-month time limit on bringing defamation claims, blaming the delay on the criminal proceedings, prior legal advice to not immediately pursue defamation proceedings and his mental health.

On Thursday, the court had expected to hear evidence from Lehrmann’s former lawyer, Warwick Korn, about the advice he gave his then client after News Corp and Network Ten first published Brittany Higgins’ allegations of rape on 15 February 2021.

Lehrmann said Korn told him to wait until criminal proceedings were over before filing a defamation claim.

Korn, however, was not called to give evidence on Thursday.

Lehrmann and the media outlets instead made their final arguments to Justice Michael Lee on whether the 12-month time limit should be extended.

Matthew Collins KC, representing Network Ten, said it was clearly not reasonable for Lehrmann to fail to file the defamation claim within one year.

Collins said a series of text messages to his then girlfriend and friends, sent from Korn’s office on the day of the initial publications in News Corp and Network Ten, show he had been advised not to worry about a criminal prosecution and told he could make millions of dollars in a defamation claim.

“If I’m named tonight, he says I’m up for millions as defamation,” Lehrmann told his then girlfriend in one message.

In another text, he suggested he had received advice that he would not face criminal proceedings and that the criminal allegations would “not see the light of a courtroom”.

Story continues

He said Lehrmann was effectively told “you’ve got a red hot defamation case, you’re going to make millions, don’t worry about the prosecution”.

To not file a defamation claim in such circumstances, Collins said, was clearly not reasonable.

“You’ve got a plaintiff who says I’m primarily focused on my reputation, I’ve been told there won’t be a prosecution, I’m exploring getting a PR agent, I’m exploring talking to the media … yet doesn’t send a concerns notice, doesn’t even put the defendants on notice of a claim,” Collins told the court.

Lehrmann has since said he never received any such legal advice. He says the texts were fabrications, designed to put on a “brave face” and reassure his then girlfriend and friends.

Collins said Lehrmann’s claims about fabricating the texts were “inherently unbelievable”.

Earlier, Matthew Richardson SC, representing Lehrmann, argued that the criminal charges laid against his client in August 2021, and the prospect of those charges, meant that Lehrmann would have been “exposed to prejudice” had he brought defamation action within the usual one-year time limit.

Richardson said that risk of prejudice is reason enough for Lehrmann not to have brought a defamation claim within 12 months.

If Lehrmann had brought defamation claims, it may have required him to give evidence in civil proceedings prior to any criminal trial, compromising his right to silence, Richardson said.

“Our position is that commencing civil litigation on almost entirely the same issues would have exposed him to prejudice,” he said.

Collins rejected suggestions that Lehrmann could have been prejudiced by lodging civil proceedings.

He said any defamation trial would obviously have waited until criminal proceedings were over.

Even if he had to give evidence in a defamation trial first, Lehrmann could have been given certificates preventing his testimony from being used against him in criminal proceedings.

Richardson argued that it was clear that federal police were actively investigating the allegations well before charges were laid in August 2021, taking the court to statements made by police in March of that year.

Richardson also said it was implausible that a lawyer would have ever advised Lehrmann that he wouldn’t have faced criminal prosecution, given what had appeared in the media.

He said no competent lawyer would have told Lehrmann such a thing.

“It’s just silly, in my respectful submission, that something like that would have been said,” he told the court.

The hearing continues on Thursday afternoon.

Lehmrann denies raping Higgins and pleaded not guilty at an earlier criminal trial, which was aborted due to juror misconduct. A retrial was not pursued due to concerns about Higgins’ mental health.