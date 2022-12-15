Revelations in first part of 'Harry & Meghan,' including royal proposal, Harry's Nazi costume

"Harry & Meghan" in their own words.

Netflix released the first three episodes of the docuseries centered on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Thursday, featuring interviews with the couple, family members and friends. Three final trio episodes will stream Dec. 15, part of a multiyear deal between the couple and the streaming platform.

"We’ve never been allowed to tell our story," Prince Harry, 38, says in the docuseries. "That’s the consistency."

Over three episodes, which build up to the pair's 2018 wedding, the couple share intimate details of their love story, including the moment Harry first laid eyes on Meghan (via Instagram) and details of his proposal. They also address the parts of their history that aren't so charming, like harassment by the media and Harry's abhorrent decision to dress as a Nazi in the mid-2000s.

Here are the revelations from the first installati about “H” and “M,” as they affectionately call each other.

Prince Harry feels 'ashamed' for wearing Nazi costume

Harry acknowledges in his family, "there is a huge level of unconscious bias." He reflects on the decision to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005, when he was 20 years old.

"It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life," he says. "I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right."

Harry says a conversation with London's chief rabbi "had a profound impact." He also traveled to Berlin to speak with a Holocaust survivor.

"I could’ve just ignored it and gone on and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life," Harry says. "But I learned from that."

How Harry proposed to Duchess Meghan, plus an engagement party in penguin onesies

Harry reveals he wanted to pop the question earlier than he did, in November 2017, but "because I had to ask permission from my grandmother, I couldn’t do it outside of the U.K."

On the special night, Harry popped a magnum of champagne as Duchess Meghan, now 41, roasted a chicken. Then he took her to the garden where he’d set up 15 electric candles, which gave Meghan time to call a friend to whom she excitedly whispered, "It’s happening! It’s happening! It’s happening! Oh my God. He told me not to peek."

She says, "He was down on one knee, and I was just like, 'Yes!' We were so joyful and excited!"

The newly engaged couple were celebrated by friends with an engagement party, where attendants wore animal onesies, friend Lucy Fraser says. "Meg and Harry were in matching penguin onesies because penguins mate for life, and they were so sweet. And we had so much fun."

Meghan caught Harry's eye on Instagram wearing a dog filter

Although a recently single Meghan was set on enjoying a summer with her girlfriends, fate had other plans. Harry caught a glimpse of Meghan in a video a friend posted to Instagram in the summer of 2016.

Meghan, sitting beside Harry in the interview, is embarrassed that he saw her using a filter that made her look like a Dalmatian. But Harry didn't mind at all.

"I was like, 'Who is that?'" Harry says. "That’s ridiculous!" Meghan says.

The mutual friend emailed Meghan to see if she’d be interested in meeting up with Prince Harry. Like any typical millennial, Meghan checked Harry’s Instagram before saying yes. "I went through, and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa."

After getting each other’s digits, the two were "constantly in touch," Harry says.

'You’re ON!': Texts setting up their first date

Conveniently, Meghan traveled to London for Wimbledon, and Harry texted her to meet, in an exchange included in the documentary.

"So come on – what u doing tomorrow night?" he texted. "Hope you’re Having fun over there!"

“Heading back to soho,” she replied. "I have a dinner tomorrow at 8 but can do drinks tomorrow night. Would that work? Maybe 6?"

Harry enthusiastically accepted: "You’re ON!"

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s first date: 'You were late!'

Harry didn’t make the best impression at their first meeting, at 76 Dean Street.

"You were late!" Meghan tells her now-husband. She says he repeatedly texted her, apologizing for being stuck in traffic. But she feared Harry had an ego, and that leaving girls waiting for him might be a pattern. "I was just not interested in that," she says. "And then when I walked in a hot, sweaty red ball of mess…" says Harry, Meghan changed her mind. "You genuinely were so embarrassed and late," she says.

"He was just so fun," she remembers. "Just so refreshingly fun. That was the thing. We were childlike together."

Their first date lasted an hour, and then Meghan asked him for dinner the next night, before she left London. "That was when it just hit me," Harry recalls. "I was like ‘OK, this woman is amazing, is everything that I’ve been looking for.'"

A trip to Botswana: 'There’s no mirror, there’s no bathroom'

Because Harry had seen the press pounce on his previous romances, he wanted to get to know Meghan in private to protect their budding relationship.

"Everything was just texts and FaceTimes," says Meghan, "and we just talked for hours. It just felt exciting, which is so weird because it wasn’t exciting in the way that I think people would assume that it would be. It was just relaxed and easy."

The month after they met in July 2016, they spent five days in close quarters: a tent in Botswana. While there was a brief period of awkwardness when the two reunited, it began to feel "totally normal and natural," Harry says.

"We could both just be completely ourselves," says Meghan. "There’s no distraction; there was no cell phone reception. There’s no mirror, there’s no bathroom. There was no, 'How do I look?' Thankfully, we really liked each other."

Meeting Princess Kate in ripped jeans, bare feet

Meghan says she finds humor in how little she knew then about royals and protocol. "Even when Will and Kate came over, and I’d met her for the first time – they came for dinner, (and) I remember I was in ripped jeans, and I was barefoot" – she realized "the formality on the outside carried through on the inside."

When Meghan unexpectedly met the queen, she says she gave a long, exaggerated curtsy, comparable to those seen at Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament (she demonstrates in the seriesd. "It was so intense… I didn’t know what I was doing."

Still, Harry remembers his family "being incredibly impressed" with Meghan after meeting her, though her career gave them more pause. "The fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else in the beginning," he says. "'Oh, she’s an American actress? This won’t last.'"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Harry & Meghan': Part 1 royal revelations from Meghan Markle, Harry