TextNow named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual ranking

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextNow, the leading mobile app providing free cellular and WiFi-enabled phone service in the U.S., is pleased to announce it has been named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business.



Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. TextNow earned its spot with three-year growth of 123%, after surpassing $100 million USD in revenue for the first time in 2021.

“In today’s challenging economic environment, our team works hard every day to provide an essential service to our customers while finding innovative ways to charge them less,” said Derek Ting, CEO and co-founder of TextNow. “We’ve experienced tremendous growth since launching our free ad-supported wireless service in the US, and we’re just getting started. I want to congratulate our team for having their success recognized by The Globe and Mail and thank our customers for trusting us to provide them with reliable phone service when they need it most.”

TextNow is on a mission to democratize reliable phone service for everyone. With more than 8 million monthly active users, the TextNow app provides customers with a local phone number and free unlimited calling and texting over WiFi and a nationwide 5G/4G wireless network in the US, supported by advertising.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. To qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

Story continues

“Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”

“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”

About TextNow

TextNow is democratizing phone service by providing users with a free phone number and unlimited calling, texting, and video calling over WiFi and on a nationwide wireless network. Founded in 2009, TextNow is the largest provider of free mobile phone service in the US, supported by advertising. We have offices in San Francisco, Seattle, New York, and Waterloo, Ontario and our app has been downloaded more than 250 million times globally. Our phone service helps more than 10 million people connect freely every month. For more information visit https://www.textnow.com/, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Media Contact:

Nick de Pass

TextNow

press@textnow.com

CONTACT: Nick de Pass TextNow 6472165897 nick.depass@textnow.com



