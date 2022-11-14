Textile Market Size, Industry Revenue, Analysis & Research Outlook by 2029 | Textile Industry Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in Textile Market are Aigle SAS, Arvind Ltd., Ashworth Inc., Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd., Bruno Banani Underwear GmbH, Cantebury of New Zealand Ltd., Cone Mills Corporation, and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide textiles market size anticipates spiraling growth due to high demand for a myriad of applications in various industries. Textile is a ductile material with qualities of also being strong, light, and flexible. It is used in the automotive, construction, and medical industries and has a huge demand in industries, which is propelling the market growth. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Textiles Market, 2022-2029.”

The report elucidates the different propellants to the textiles market growth. For instance, textile finds its application in the automotive industry to manufacture carpets, sun visor, sunroofs, seat cover linings, and others. Similarly, the medical industry benefits from textile application in sutures, hard tissue implantations, soft tissue implantation, etc. Factors like these are acting as a stimulant to market growth and have been discussed along with other factors supporting market growth.

COVID-19 Impact-

The world is facing major economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several industries are experiencing hindrances in their operations due to dynamic market situations. Lockdowns, social distancing norms, and curfews have resulted in disrupted supply chain networks. The uncertain efficacy of vaccines is questionable, and thus it is unclear to comment on how long the situation may persist this way. Nonetheless, our research report’s thorough analysis will help you gain a detailed comprehension of this niche market.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By End-Use and Regional Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Aigle SAS, Arvind Ltd., Ashworth Inc., Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd., Bruno Banani Underwear GmbH, Cantebury of New Zealand Ltd., Cone Mills Corporation

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the textiles market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Aigle SAS

Arvind Ltd.

Ashworth Inc.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Bruno Banani Underwear GmbH

Cantebury of New Zealand Ltd.

Cone Mills Corporation

Report Coverage-

The report follows an innovative research methodology that contains data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. The information used to predict the forecast for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is gathered through interviews with reputed stakeholders. The report also incorporates the use of Porter's Five Forces Analysis for the forecast. The report focuses on the present status and future opportunities for the textiles market. The report also focuses on the recent developments in the industry, including information on new product launches, expansions, and key market trends.

Drivers & Restraints-

Booming Clothing Industry Will Favor Textiles Market

The clothing industry is witnessing spiraling growth due to rapid digitization. Whether online or offline, promotional activities and campaigns are fueling the demand for textiles by clothing companies. Advertisements, collaborations with celebrities for promotion, fashion shows, etc., are acting as a stimulant to textile demand. Similarly, second-skin wear is emerging as a new trend due to the revolution of seamless wood. These innovations in clothing will open new opportunities for the textile market growth in the future.

However, textile production results in industrial waste, which, when unmanaged harms the environment. This is likely to act as a restraint in market growth.

Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation, and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year Growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation-

Based on the product, the market segments into nylon, fiber, polyester, etc. Based on raw material, the market divides into cotton, silk, wool, chemicals, etc. Based on application, the market is organized as technical, household, fashion, and clothing, etc. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights-



Asia Pacific to Hold the Lion’s Share in Global Market

Asia Pacific has abundant natural resources, growing manufacturing industries, a rising disposable income, and the developing countries like India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are driving the market growth due to increased activities in the clothing industry. Favorable government policies in these countries are fueling the market growth as well. For instance, India offers 100% Foreign Direct Investment in the textiles market. India is also amongst the largest contributors to textile in the region.

North America is likely to hold second place in the market growth as the fast-growing market has witnessed an increase in income levels, better living standards increased working population, etc. These factors are contributing to the market growth in the region.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Competitive Landscape-

Expansion of Bombay Dyeing’s Retail Stores to Expedite Product Sales

The textiles market experiences a dynamic demand from various industries. The market has been witnessing an increasing trend of expansions, and new product launches as several players worldwide are devising new strategies to stay at the top of the game. For instance, Bombay Dyeing opened 100 new stores to expand its franchise. This helped the company to grow at a rapid pace and enhance its reach to consumers.

Textile Market Size Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Textile market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Textile market

Industry Developments-

March 2021: Gallant launched a new bed-and-bath brand named Terra Thread Home. The new range of luxurious and plush home products are manufactured in an eco-friendly way. This sustainable advancement will help the company to thrive in the future.

November 2020: Fabric Structure company named Calhoun Super Structure launched two new product lines called – Gable and Side Entry. The reliable structure is available across the globe and are providing the highest quality standards.

