Textile Market Size, Industry Revenue, Analysis & Research Outlook by 2029 | Textile Industry Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies covered in Textile Market are Aigle SAS, Arvind Ltd., Ashworth Inc., Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd., Bruno Banani Underwear GmbH, Cantebury of New Zealand Ltd., Cone Mills Corporation, and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide textiles market size anticipates spiraling growth due to high demand for a myriad of applications in various industries. Textile is a ductile material with qualities of also being strong, light, and flexible. It is used in the automotive, construction, and medical industries and has a huge demand in industries, which is propelling the market growth. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Textiles Market, 2022-2029.

The report elucidates the different propellants to the textiles market growth. For instance, textile finds its application in the automotive industry to manufacture carpets, sun visor, sunroofs, seat cover linings, and others. Similarly, the medical industry benefits from textile application in sutures, hard tissue implantations, soft tissue implantation, etc. Factors like these are acting as a stimulant to market growth and have been discussed along with other factors supporting market growth.

COVID-19 Impact-

The world is facing major economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several industries are experiencing hindrances in their operations due to dynamic market situations. Lockdowns, social distancing norms, and curfews have resulted in disrupted supply chain networks. The uncertain efficacy of vaccines is questionable, and thus it is unclear to comment on how long the situation may persist this way. Nonetheless, our research report’s thorough analysis will help you gain a detailed comprehension of this niche market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/textile-market-103879

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2021

Historical Year

2018 – 2020

Forecast Year

2022 – 2029

Segments Covered

By End-Use and Regional

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Aigle SAS, Arvind Ltd., Ashworth Inc., Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd., Bruno Banani Underwear GmbH, Cantebury of New Zealand Ltd., Cone Mills Corporation

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the textiles market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • Aigle SAS

  • Arvind Ltd.

  • Ashworth Inc.

  • Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd.

  • Bruno Banani Underwear GmbH

  • Cantebury of New Zealand Ltd.

  • Cone Mills Corporation

Report Coverage-

The report follows an innovative research methodology that contains data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. The information used to predict the forecast for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is gathered through interviews with reputed stakeholders. The report also incorporates the use of Porter's Five Forces Analysis for the forecast. The report focuses on the present status and future opportunities for the textiles market. The report also focuses on the recent developments in the industry, including information on new product launches, expansions, and key market trends.

Drivers & Restraints-

Booming Clothing Industry Will Favor Textiles Market

The clothing industry is witnessing spiraling growth due to rapid digitization. Whether online or offline, promotional activities and campaigns are fueling the demand for textiles by clothing companies. Advertisements, collaborations with celebrities for promotion, fashion shows, etc., are acting as a stimulant to textile demand. Similarly, second-skin wear is emerging as a new trend due to the revolution of seamless wood. These innovations in clothing will open new opportunities for the textile market growth in the future.

However, textile production results in industrial waste, which, when unmanaged harms the environment. This is likely to act as a restraint in market growth.

Report Aim & Scope:

  • An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation, and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

  • The report presents the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

  • Based on various indicators, the Year on Year Growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

  • The report presents current trends in the industry and the future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

  • The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

  • The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/textile-market-103879

Segmentation-

Based on the product, the market segments into nylon, fiber, polyester, etc. Based on raw material, the market divides into cotton, silk, wool, chemicals, etc. Based on application, the market is organized as technical, household, fashion, and clothing, etc. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Hold the Lion’s Share in Global Market

Asia Pacific has abundant natural resources, growing manufacturing industries, a rising disposable income, and the developing countries like India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are driving the market growth due to increased activities in the clothing industry. Favorable government policies in these countries are fueling the market growth as well. For instance, India offers 100% Foreign Direct Investment in the textiles market. India is also amongst the largest contributors to textile in the region.

North America is likely to hold second place in the market growth as the fast-growing market has witnessed an increase in income levels, better living standards increased working population, etc. These factors are contributing to the market growth in the region.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

  • A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

  • Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

  • Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

  • The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

  • The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/textile-market-103879

Competitive Landscape-

Expansion of Bombay Dyeing’s Retail Stores to Expedite Product Sales

The textiles market experiences a dynamic demand from various industries. The market has been witnessing an increasing trend of expansions, and new product launches as several players worldwide are devising new strategies to stay at the top of the game. For instance, Bombay Dyeing opened 100 new stores to expand its franchise. This helped the company to grow at a rapid pace and enhance its reach to consumers.

Textile Market Size Highlights of the Report:

  • Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Textile market.

  • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market

  • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

  • Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

  • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Textile market

Industry Developments-

  • March 2021: Gallant launched a new bed-and-bath brand named Terra Thread Home. The new range of luxurious and plush home products are manufactured in an eco-friendly way. This sustainable advancement will help the company to thrive in the future.

  • November 2020: Fabric Structure company named Calhoun Super Structure launched two new product lines called – Gable and Side Entry. The reliable structure is available across the globe and are providing the highest quality standards.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/textile-market-103879

Check out more Related Insights:

Fashion Accessories Market Size, Revenue and Global Forecast 2022-2029 | High Consumer Demand for Fashion Accessories to Fuel Industry Growth

Scented Candles Market Size, Research Report 2022-2029 | Rising Hospitality Sector to Aid Growth

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Emailsales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Latest Stories

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Starting pitchers

    The Blue Jays have a couple holes to fill in their starting rotation. These players would do the trick.

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Anunoby, VanVleet lead Raptors to 116-109 win over Houston Rockets

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s

  • Steelers activate LB T.J. Watt off IR; S Fitzpatrick out

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — One star in, one star out for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to return for Sunday's visit from New Orleans. Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, hasn't played since tearing his left pectoral in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. He underwent minor knee surgery during his stay on IR but returned to practice two weeks ago. On Friday, he said he's ready to play. T

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • NFL: Bills' catch vs Vikings should have been overturned

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play, Walt Anderson told a pool report

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Garland's career-high 51 not enough, Cavs lose to Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland was watching the scoreboard, but not his individual statistics on Sunday night. He received a pleasant surprise. Garland poured in a career-high 51 points — 27 of them in the fourth quarter — and made a career-best 10 3-pointers as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 129-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland had trailed 99-75 late in the third. “I didn’t even know I had 50 until I went to the bench,” Garland said. “No one told me and I wasn’t

  • Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah, TE Njoku out against Dolphins

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns' Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not hav

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 10

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Josh Allen. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickle in.

  • Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes

    NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which has lost consecutive games after winning the first three on their season-high

  • World Cup 2022: Canada names 26-man roster for Qatar

    Canada announced its 26-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup on Sunday with relatively few surprises.

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League folds its franchise in Newfoundland

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday. CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers franchise was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league. The announcement came two days after the league granted an expansion team to Winnipeg for the 2023 seaso