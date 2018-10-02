Text encourages fans to buy Manchester United v Valencia tickets as empty seat fears grow

Valencia visit Old Trafford tonight and there may be a number of empty seats

The first sign of Manchester United fans voting with their feet have emerged.

Jose Mourinho’s reign at Old Trafford has turned sour in the past few months and now United look set to play in front of thousands of empty seats against Valencia tonight.

United fans have been encouraged by text to turn up and buy tickets on the door for the Champions League clash due to a low number of sales.

It is extremely rare for tickets to be available this close to a Premier League or Champions League game, especially against a side like Valencia.

But United fans can still purchase tickets online, or go to the ticket office prior to Tuesday night’s clash kicking off.

The misery continues. @LewisHcook got this text. The disillusionment under Jose has got so bad that you can WALK up and get tickets tonight. For a CHAMPIONS LEAGUE game. Once fans start voting with their feet, Mourinho’s definitely finished. What a mess @ManUtd have become #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hnIlALGDRK — Gavin Caney (@GavinCaney) October 2, 2018





A quick look at United’s online ticket portal shows that plenty of areas have not sold out, meaning the attendance could be somewhat lower than the 75,000 capacity.

All of this comes on the back of another dismal week for Mourinho; defeats to Derby in the EFL Cup and West Ham in the league have combined with numerous stories about the self-anointed Special One falling out with players.

Jose Mourinho applauds fans after United were dumped out of the EFL Cup by Derby

Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez are the high-profile names, yet it has also emerged that club captain Antonio Valencia barely has any communication with the boss and that many staff members believe it is a case of when, not if, Mourinho will be sacked.

While the majority of match-going United supporters have remained fully behind Mourinho, and he has praised them for their support, that tide is turning and home games with Valencia and Newcastle are considered vital ahead of the international break.

A number of former players have criticised Mourinho and called for him to go, with former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane the favourite to replace him.