Texchem Resources Bhd's (KLSE:TEXCHEM) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Texchem Resources Bhd's (KLSE:TEXCHEM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 27% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Texchem Resources Bhd's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Texchem Resources Bhd is:

21% = RM45m ÷ RM214m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.21 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Texchem Resources Bhd's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To start with, Texchem Resources Bhd's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 13%. Probably as a result of this, Texchem Resources Bhd was able to see an impressive net income growth of 59% over the last five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Texchem Resources Bhd's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 1.5% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Texchem Resources Bhd is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Texchem Resources Bhd Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Texchem Resources Bhd has a three-year median payout ratio of 47% (where it is retaining 53% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Texchem Resources Bhd is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Texchem Resources Bhd has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 54%. Still, forecasts suggest that Texchem Resources Bhd's future ROE will drop to 17% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Texchem Resources Bhd's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

