Texas Woman Who Sued For Emergency Abortion Leaves State For Procedure

The Texas woman who sued the state in pursuit of an emergency abortion last week was forced to travel out of state for the procedure after the Texas Supreme Court interfered in her effort to terminate the pregnancy, the group who helped her file the lawsuit said Monday.

The Center for Reproductive Rights gave an update on Kate Cox’s situation in a series of tweets.

“After a week of legal whiplash and threats of prosecution from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, our client Kate Cox has been forced to flee her home state of Texas to get the time-sensitive abortion care needed to protect her health and future fertility,” it said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

