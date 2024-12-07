Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Texas vs. Georgia: How to watch the SEC Championship today, kickoff time, channel and more

Quarterback Carson Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs will face the Texas Longhorns in the 2024 SEC Championship game this Saturday. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

The regular NCAAF season is over, but this weekend, more than a dozen conference championships will be determined, including the 2024 SEC Championship title race between the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and the No.7 Georgia Bulldogs. The two teams have already met this season, on October. 19, when Georgia defeated the Longhorns 30-15. Will the Longhorns avenge that loss, or will the Dawgs maintain their dominance? Find out when today's game kicks off. Game time is 4 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Today's game will also be the site of ESPN's College GameDay broadcast which begins at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Georgia SEC Championship game on Saturday, and keep up with live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Texas vs. Georgia SEC Championship game on Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN3

Streaming: Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV and more

Where to watch the Texas vs. Georgia game on TV:

You can watch coverage of this weekend's SEC championship game between the Longhorns and the Bulldogs starting at 4 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and ESPN3.

Where to watch the Texas vs. Georgia game without cable:

You can tune into the Texas vs. Georgia game on ABC, ESPN and ESPN3 which is carried by several platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

(Fubo) Watch NCAA games on ABC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NFL Network, and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans but it's one of the most comprehensive ways to catch tons of NCAA games this season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some preseason games risk-free. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $30 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

2024 NCAA Week 15 Schedule:

All times Eastern

Here's a full rundown of the schedule for Week 15 of the NCAA season.

Week 15

Friday, Dec. 6

7 p.m. | Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State | Conference USA Championship Game | CBSSN

8 p.m. | No. 17 Tulane at Army | AAC Championship Game | ABC

8 p.m. | No. 11 Boise State vs. No. 22 UNLV | Mountain West Championship Game | FOX

Saturday, Dec. 7

12 p.m. | No. 16 Arizona State vs. No. 18 Iowa State | Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington, Texas) | ABC

12 p.m. | Miami (OH) vs. Ohio University | MAC Championship Game (Detroit, Michigan) | ESPN

2 p.m. | Southern at Jackson State (SWAC Championship) | ESPN2

2 p.m. | Montana at South Dakota State (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Rhode Island at Mercer (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

2 p.m. | Villanova at UIW (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

3 p.m. | UT Martin at Montana State (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Abilene Christian at North Dakota State (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

3 p.m. | Tarleton State at South Dakota (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

4 p.m. | No. 3 Texas vs. No. 7 Georgia | SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) | ABC

4 p.m. | Illinois State at UC Davis (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

7:30 p.m. | Louisiana vs. Marshall | Sun Belt Championship Game | ESPN

8 p.m. | No. 9 SMU vs. No. 12 Clemson| ACC Championship Game (Charlotte, North Carolina) | ABC

8 p.m. | No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 4 Penn State | Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis) | CBS

9 p.m. | Lehigh at Idaho (FCS playoffs second round) | ESPN+

How to watch NCAAF games in 2024:

NCAA football games air across a wide range of channels, from common cable networks including the full ESPN suite (that's ESPN2 and ESPNU too), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more.

Overwhelmed? You're not alone. Here's a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out ahead of the 2024 NCAA football season, so that come game time, tuning into your favorite team's games will be as easy as simply turning on the TV....

(DirecTV) Best free trial for football DirecTV Choice DirecTV Stream's Choice tier (currently $105.98/month with fees) gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Plus the Choice tier will get you CBSSN, FS1, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and plenty of local RSNs. The best part is, currently you can try all this out for free. So if you're interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for football season, but aren't ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream. You'll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose. Pros Full package free trial available

Many local RSNs included

Unlimited Cloud DVR Cons Cost

ABC and ESPN currently not included Try free at DirecTV

(Fubo) Best overall sports streamer Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and 100+ more live channels. Starting at $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely pricey (but certainly not the most expensive option on this list), but offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch both the NCAA football season and the 2024 NFL season. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period. Pros Full package free trial available

1000 hours of cloud DVR storage Cons Cost Try free at Fubo

Every way to watch NCAAF games this season: