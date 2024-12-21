Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas vs. Clemson score, live updates: College Football Playoff first round
After the College Football Playoff began on Friday with No. 7 Notre Dame handling No. 10 Indiana, Saturday gives us an entire day of action with three games wrapping up the first round of the 12-team format.
Penn State took care of business in Happy Valley to start the day, using two early pick-sixes to pull away with a 38-10 win against an overmatched SMU. Let's hope the later games have a bit more suspense.
Follow all the action below.
No. 9 Tennessee (10-2) at No. 8 Ohio State (10-2)
Time: 8 p.m. ET | TV: ABC/ESPN | Line: Ohio State -7.5 | Total: 46.5
Ohio State enters the playoff on a mission while coming off a painful loss to hated rival Michigan. Can coach Ryan Day get his team back on track? As the over/under indicates, this will not likely be the offensive shootout that many would have predicted before the season began. These two teams have offenses that can hit for a big play at any moment, but both teams have relied on excellent defenses.
Live65 updates
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Clemson!
That happened fast. Two big pass plays and the Tigers are in the end zone.
Cade Klubnik fired it to Jarvis Green for a 25-yard score, and Clemson has life!
Texas 31, Clemson 17
Clemson finally showed up pic.twitter.com/J3HsPvbe4i
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Clemson punts again
Cade Klubnik took an ugly sack, fumbling it away before his teammate eventually recovered, and that pretty much killed another drive for the Tigers.
Texas gets it back.
Only so many more chances for Clemson to try to get back into this game.
This pass attempt from Cade Klubnik 😳 pic.twitter.com/Y3wUaS1Zfp
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas adds a FG
Bert Auburn hits from 22 yards to extend the Longhorns' lead.
Texas got near the goal line after a PI call, but unable to get into the end zone.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Arch Manning appearance!
Manning had already entered the game earlier for a handoff, but this time he drops back to pass and ends up scrambling for a first down on a 3rd-and-1 play.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
2nd half begins
Texas receives the 2nd-half kickoff and will try to extend its lead here.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime stats
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Texas 28, Clemson 10
The Texas offense is putting on a clinic so far. Can Clemson do anything to stop it in the second half or are we looking at a third straight playoff blowout?
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Texas!
Quinn Ewers fires it to Gunnar Helm for a 19-yard TD toss. Big answer for the Longhorns following the turnover. And they extend their lead right before halftime.
Texas 28, Clemson 10
Texas finds the end zone again right before the half! pic.twitter.com/KwtZwQGsf9
— College Football Live (@CollegeFBonX) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Clemson kicks FG
Nolan Hauser knocks it in from 32 yards and Clemson cuts into the lead a bit.
Texas 21, Clemson 10 | 1:33 in 2nd
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Clemson interception!
Quinn Ewers' pass is picked off by Clemson's R.J. Mickens after the ball bounced off a receiver's hands.
The ball was actually returned to the end zone, but the touchdown was called back on an illegal blindside block.
Either way, a huge play for Clemson, which takes over at its own 46.
CLEMSON GETS AN INTERCEPTION OF THEIR OWN
📺: TNT / MAX pic.twitter.com/uFqdMhrkmt
— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Clemson offense stuck in neutral
Ever since its opening-drive TD, Clemson's offense hasn't been able to do much.
Here's how its drives have ended since then:
Punt
Punt
Interception
Punt
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas turns over on downs
Clemson gets a defensive stop it desperately needed, stuffing Jaydon Blue on a 4th down run at the 18-yard line.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas interception!
Cade Klubnik's pass is deflected into the air and Texas' Collin Simmons comes down with it.
The momentum is VERY much with the burnt orange right now.
TEXAS DEFENSE GETTING INVOLVED IN THE FUN 🔥
📺: TNT / MAX pic.twitter.com/vbRJ1YxgHy
— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas dominating on the ground
Texas already has 122 net rushing yards, averaging 7.7 yards per rush.
Longhorns have 3 rushing TDs on 3 offensive drives so far.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Texas!
It's Quintrevion Wisner into the end zone again, this one from 16 yards out. The O-line opened up a gaping hole for him to run through.
Longhorns are cooking so far, and running the ball at will.
Texas 21, Clemson 7
TEXAS' RUN GAME IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL 🤯
📺: TNT / MAX pic.twitter.com/g0P3AWK4Pq
— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Texas!
This time the Longhorns move quickly as Jaydon Blue busts a 38-yard TD run down the sideline.
That was a 5-play, 65-yard drive on ALL RUNS.
Just like that the Longhorns lead 14-7.
JAYDON BLUE TO THE HOUSE 🤘
(via @BR_CFB) pic.twitter.com/oWjiU5yuOX
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Clemson punts on 4th and 1
The Tigers opted to kick it away on 4th and about a foot from their own 34-yard line.
Playing it safe early in this one.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Texas!
Longhorns match the Tigers with a long TD drive of their own.
Quintrevion Wisner finishes it with a 3-yard run.
It's all tied up 7-7.
Texas TOUGH 😤🤘#HookEm | #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/us9Aa8i4f2
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Clemson!
Cade Klubnik finds Antonio Williams on a 22-yard catch and run for the score on 3rd down.
What a start for the underdog Tigers here!
Clemson 7, Texas 0
CLEMSON STRIKES FIRST TO TAKE THE LEAD OVER TEXAS 🔥
(via @BleacherReport)pic.twitter.com/QOJuGumB8E
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Nice start for Clemson
Cade Klubnik and the Tigers have a nice drive going to start this game.
It's first down at the Texas 25 as Clemson burns its first timeout.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
And we're off!
Texas kicks off to start things off in Austin. Clemson will begin with the ball.
No denying how good campus sites are … pic.twitter.com/vifE4gbrWw
— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Alright, alright, alright
Matthew McConaughey in the house to support the Longhorns in the CFP 🤠🤘 pic.twitter.com/ZKCTa6bLOp
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
CFP bracket
Here's where the bracket stands after the first two playoff games:
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas WR Isaiah Bond won't play
The Longhorns will be without one of its top receiving weapons today.
BREAKING: Texas WR Isaiah Bond is in street clothes during warm-ups and will not play today for the Longhorns. pic.twitter.com/5Oy6OZVJXb
— Rivals (@Rivals) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas-Clemson on tap
Game 2 of the Saturday playoff tripleheader is just minutes away in Austin.
The winner of No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Clemson will face Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
As college football evolves and parity spreads, Dabo Swinney still prefers 'old way'
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: PSU 38, SMU 10
- Yahoo Sports Staff
SMU waves the white flag
The Mustangs have punted it back to the home team with less than 2 minutes remaining in the game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Time running out for SMU
PSU was smarter with its next possession, running the ball and milking the clock a bit before giving it back to SMU on a punt.
There's 2:46 left now.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown SMU!
The Mustangs are finally in the end zone after a 28-yard TD throw from Kevin Jennings to Roderick Daniels Jr.
There's 7:30 left in this one.
PSU 38, SMU 10
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Interception SMU!
Welp. Instead of running the ball, PSU opts for a Ethan Grunkemeyer pass and it's tipped into the hands of SMU's Brandon Crossley.
The Ponies will have the ball at the PSU 40-yard line.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Nittany Lions have the ball back and will presumably bleed as much time off the clock as possible with this drive. Backup QB Ethan Grunkemeyer is in the game for Drew Allar
There's 10 minutes left in the game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Penn State
This thing is all but over now. The Nittany Lions moved the ball with ease as Kaytron Allen capped off a 9-play, 75-yard drive with a short TD run.
PSU 38, SMU 3
🦁TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE🦁@kaytron_allen punches it from 4yds out for yet another Nittany Lions touchdown!!
PSU: 38 || SMU: 3
👉 https://t.co/lgQnb1JnRr pic.twitter.com/RPJPwaobGF
— Penn State Nittany Lions | Happy Valley Insider (@PennStateRivals) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
End of 3Q: PSU 31, SMU 3
The Ponies are going to need a miracle now.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Penn State moving the ball
The Nittany Lions are over midfield and nearing the red zone now as the third quarter winds down.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
SMU misses FG
The Mustangs made it all the way down to the 2-yard line, but several miscues backed them all the way back to the 25-yard line and Collin Rogers' FG attempt came up just short.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
SMU on the march
The Ponies are moving the ball and in the red zone after a long Kevin Jennings completion. They desperately need to get into the end zone on this drive.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
PSU adds field goal
The Nittany Lions are back up 28 after a short drive ends with a 40-yard field goal by Ryan Barker.
PSU 31, SMU 3
- Yahoo Sports Staff
SMU on the board with FG
The Ponies were moving the ball well and made it inside the 10-yard line before multiple false start penalties killed their momentum. They settled for a short field goal for their first points of the game.
PSU 28, SMU 3
- Yahoo Sports Staff
SMU on the march
The Ponies are moving the ball with pace now after a long completion and an illegal hands to the face penalty on PSU. They're inside the red zone now.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
SMU has ball first after halftime
The second half is underway and the Ponies will start with the ball. Let's see if they can mount a comeback like they did in the ACC title game against Clemson.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Lane Kiffin continues complaining
The Ole Miss coach was harping on the CFP selection committee last night during Indiana's loss and now he's doing the same while SMU struggles against Penn State.
Way to keep us on the edge of our seats Committee …. Riveting
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: PSU 28, SMU 0
It was all Penn State in the first half as SMU's Kevin Jennings threw three picks and two of them were returned for touchdowns.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Penn State
The Nittany Lions keep piling it on before the halftime break. This time it's Nicholas Singleton who runs it in from short to cap off a 7-play, 38-yard drive.
There's just over a minute left in the half.
PSU 28, SMU 0
Oh look another Penn State touchdown pic.twitter.com/sIVDpTxey1
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
SMU turns it over on downs
The Ponies decided to go for it facing a fourth-and-3 at midfield and Kevin Jennings was sacked.
It'll be Penn State ball at the SMU 38 with just over 3 minutes left in the half.
SMU with another turnover on downs pic.twitter.com/RNHk6BKtCA
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Penn State!
The Nittany Lions have their first offensive score of the game and it's a 25-yard touchdown run by Kaytron Allen to cap off a 9-play, 75-yard drive.
PSU 21, SMU 0
Penn State takes a 21-0 lead in the first half... pic.twitter.com/tC9wECpWyD
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
INTERCEPTION PENN STATE!
Kevin Jennings has thrown his third pick of the game with 8 minutes left in the second quarter and it's Dominic DeLuca again! The junior linebacker had 1 interception all season long before this game and already has two today.
At least it wasn't a pick six, I guess? Rough day for Jennings pic.twitter.com/2pVHHRiY6Z
— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) December 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Penn State stuffed on fourth down!
James Franklin just went for it on fourth-and-short at the PSU 20 and they did not get it! What a bizarre decision to go for it.
SMU has it in great position
- Yahoo Sports Staff
TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE!
It's ANOTHER pick-6 for Penn State! This time it's Tony Rojas, who caught a gift of a pass from SMU's Kevin Jennings and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown. What a nightmare start for Jennings.
PSU 14, SMU 0
ANOTHER PENN STATE PICK SIX 🤯
THE NITTANY LIONS TAKE A 14-0 LEAD ‼️
(via @BleacherReport)pic.twitter.com/bLQPt8phrX
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 21, 2024