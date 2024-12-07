Texas unleashed a really innovative trick play on a QB sneak to convert a key fourth down

.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian utilized a really nifty trick play to pick up a big fourth down against Georgia in Saturday's SEC championship game in Atlanta.

Needing just a yard to keep a drive going early in the second quarter, Sarkisian drew up a fake quarterback sneak that snapped the ball directly to running back Jaydon Blue instead of giving it to Quinn Ewers for the push.

Blue made it nearly untouched around Georgia's defense to pick up the first down.

The play call was brilliant and rather innovative, and we won't be surprised to see this one used in the NFL sooner than later. It takes a great snap from the center to pull it off, but the reward is key yardage to keep the drive alive.

Texas with the fourth down conversion pic.twitter.com/XfEtrT1gPn — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 7, 2024

Texas Fake QB Sneak Direct Snap to RB between the QB’s legs 👀 pic.twitter.com/ArQhPkpW5y — Danny Schaechter 🏝️🏈🐾 (@CoachDShack) December 7, 2024

