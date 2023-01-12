Texas two-step: Kings dance by Rockets to pass Mavericks for fourth in Western Conference

The Kings did a little Texas two-step Wednesday evening, racing past the Houston Rockets to slide by the Dallas Mavericks for fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

Domantas Sabonis extended his franchise record with his 18th consecutive double-double, posting 24 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Kings to a 135-115 victory over the Rockets before a crowd of 16,057 at Golden 1 Center.

De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and nine assists for the Kings (22-18), who outscored the Rockets 41-20 in the fourth quarter to break open a close game. Trey Lyles came off the bench to post 20 points and seven rebounds, including 15 points and five boards in the fourth.

The Kings trailed by one early in the fourth quarter, but they outscored the Rockets 35-14 over the last 8:22. Houston went 7 of 21 (.333) from the field in the fourth after shooting 49.3% through the first three quarters.

“I tell you what, our guys stepped up in the fourth quarter on the defensive end of the floor,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “I didn’t think we had a great night offensively. We took care of the ball and we tried to do most of our staples, but I thought we missed a handful of the open shots we normally make, and we still ended up with 135.”

Jalen Green scored 26 points for the Rockets (10-31), who have lost eight in a row and 13 of their last 14. Kenyon Martin Jr. came off the bench to score 21 points. Eric Gordon had 19.

The Kings moved percentage points ahead of the Mavericks for fourth in the West with another game against the Rockets coming up Friday, rare air for a franchise that is mired in a 16-year playoff drought. Brown was asked about the significance of being among the top teams in the West as the midway point in the season approaches.

“We just want to win games,” Brown said. “We want to put ourselves in the best possible position to go into the playoffs. I didn’t know we were fourth, but, again, for us, we look at this thing in five-game seasons. I told our guys we were 2-2 before today’s game during this five-game stretch and let’s try to at minimum go 3-2 for every one of these five games. So, tonight was a big ballgame in that regard, too. It’s not about where were sitting in the standings because we’re trying to win every game, and if we do, we’re going to move up.”

The Kings believe they could be even higher in the standings if they hadn’t squandered opportunities to pick up additional wins over the likes of the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards.

“Mike always says he feels like we could be even better,” Fox said. “We’ve had slippage at times and lost games we probably shouldn’t have lost, so, for us, we’re just continuing to try to grow together, trying to continue to get better both offensively and defensively. It’s good that we’re fourth in the standings, but it’s a long season. What game is this? Game 40. One more game and we’re halfway through the season. It’s a marathon. We have a long way to go. “