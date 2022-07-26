Texas ‘trigger’ law banning most abortions will go into effect in August

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday issued its judgment in the Mississippi case overturning Roe v. Wade, which means a Texas law banning most abortions will take effect in 30 days.

The court on June 24 announced its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, doing away with the decades-long constitutional right to an abortion. At that time, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the state’s “trigger” law would go into effect 30 days after a judgment is issued in the case. A judgment is distinct from the opinion.

Under the law, a person who performs, induces or attempts an abortion could face up to life in person if successful, and up to 20 years in prison if the abortion is unsuccessful. The law includes a fine of at least $100,000 for each violation.

The law does not include exceptions for rape and incest. It provides exceptions for medical emergencies.

Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.